After Prophet row, PM meets UAE President, both stress ties





WEEKS AFTER the United Arab Emirates (UAE), counted among India’s closest partners, joined in criticism from the Islamic world against remarks on the Prophet by the now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Tuesday with the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known as MBZ, and conveyed his condolences on the passing of the former President of the Gulf nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations.

In a special gesture, Mohamed bin Zayed, accompanied by senior members of the royal family, received Modi at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi. “I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to come and welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” Modi tweeted in Arabic and English. This is their first interaction after Mohamed bin Zayed was elected as the new president last month. During their meeting, Modi conveyed his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa who passed away on May 13, at the age of 73, after a long illness. He also congratulated Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as president. The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During their February 18 virtual summit, the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has since entered into force on May 1. CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between the two countries, according to the statement. I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to come and welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him. @BrothersBinZayed pic.twitter.com/8hdHHGiR0z Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022 Bilateral trade in FY 2021-22 was around US$72 billion. The United Arab Emirates is India’s third largest trading partner and second largest export destination. UAE’s FDI in India has increased over the past few years and currently stands at over $12 billion. During the virtual summit, the MEA said, the two countries had also issued a vision statement which set out the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people. – people links. The two leaders expressed satisfaction that India and the UAE continue to forge a closer partnership in these areas, building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people ties. India and the UAE have a strong energy partnership which now focuses on renewable energy, he said. Modi thanked Mohamed bin Zayed for taking great care of the Indian community of 3.5 million people in the UAE, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the MEA said. He also urged him to come to India as soon as possible, he added. Earlier this month, the UAE joined in criticism from the Islamic world against remarks about the Prophet by now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. Expressing its “denunciation and rejection of the Prophet’s insults”, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), had “affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all practices and behaviors contrary to moral values ​​and principles and human beings” and “stressed the need to respect religious symbols and not to violate them, as well as to combat hate speech and violence”. Modi’s last visit to the UAE was in August 2019, when he received the UAE’s highest honour, the “Order of Zayed”.

