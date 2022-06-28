Boris Johnson to break defense spending manifesto pledge





Boris Johnson is set to break a landmark manifesto pledge on defense spending, amid calls for a budget boost following the war in Ukraine. On the eve of a NATO summit in Madrid, where Western nations will agree to bolster forces on the border of alliances with Russia, ministers are set to miss their target to increase defense spending by 0.5% above inflation every year. The Telegraph understands that Ben Wallace has privately argued to the Treasury and Downing Street that the war in Ukraine justifies more spending on troops and equipment. The 2019 Tory manifesto said ministers would continue to exceed the NATO target of spending 2% of GDP on defense and increase the budget by at least 0.5% above inflation each year of the new Parliament. But a government source said the commitment was no longer viable due to the cost of fighting the Covid pandemic. Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said he had committed to that and the 2%, but sources in Whitehall admitted that would not happen. “The intention is always to honor the manifesto” A government source said: The manifesto was written before $400 billion was spent locking people up for their own safety because of the global pandemic. There is a reality check on things that were offered in a different time, which is the only reasonable thing we can expect. The intention is still to honor the commitments in the manifesto, but they were made before 400 billion was spent to deal with a global pandemic that no one could have foreseen. The price hike means Mr Johnson would have to increase the budget by almost 10% to meet the manifesto commitment. The latest inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics show it has reached 9.1% this year, and the Bank of England has warned it will hit 11%. On Tuesday, Wallace will deliver a speech at RUSI, a defense think tank, where he is expected to call for increased military spending. He has previously warned that ministers risk missing the 2% target due to rising inflation. The UK’s international commitments are set to increase at this week’s NATO summit. Mr Johnson is expected to increase UK troop deployments to the Enhanced Forward Presence alliances in Estonia. The troops stationed there are intended to act as a trip wire to slow a Russian invasion of Western Europe, but NATO leaders have argued that the war in Ukraine warrants a larger standing force. The alliance has pledged to increase the forces available on high alert to more than 300,000 soldiers, more than seven times.

