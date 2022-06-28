January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson offers message to witnesses ‘who fear Donald Trump’





At the end of Tuesday’s explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson encouraged other witnesses to come forward. demonstrate and recount the events surrounding the riot at the US Capitol. .

Hutchinson delivered numerous revelations about Trump’s efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden before and on January 6, 2021, the day his supporters stormed the Capitol. Among them, Trump and his confidants had planned for the president to drive to the Capitol that day despite warnings from White House lawyers and Trump had rushed to the wheel of his presidential limo in an attempt to steer the car towards the Capitol after his speech to supporters that day.

Thompson praised Hutchinson for his candor and courage in testifying.

Speaker Bennie Thompson during the House Select Committee hearing on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Thank you for having the courage to testify here today. You have the gratitude of this committee and your country, Thompson said in closing. I know it has not been easy sitting here today and answering these questions, but having heard your testimony, in all its candor and detail, I want to speak directly to the handle of witnesses who have been outliers in our investigation, the few who have outright challenged us, those whose memory has failed them again and again on the most important details, and to those who fear Donald Trump and his enablers . Because of this brave woman and others like her, your attempt to hide the truth from the American people will fail.

While Trump dismissed Hutchinson’s testimony as a false story and rebuked the screening committee in a statement posted to social media, Mick Mulvaney, his acting chief of staff before Meadows, said his testimony regarding the explosion of Trump inside the presidential limo known as the Beast has raised questions. that would require further testimony from those involved.

Thompson made it clear he welcomes the testimony of Meadows, who, despite initially texting the committee, declined to sit down for questioning, as well as any additional information other witnesses may have. .

And to this group of witnesses, if you have heard this testimony today and suddenly remember things that you could not remember before, or there are details that you would like to clarify, or that you have discovered courage that you had hidden somewhere, our doors remain open, said Thompson. .

