Jokowi will leave for Ukraine by train from Poland





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will continue a series of working visits to Ukraine on Tuesday (6/28/2022). Jokowi will depart for Ukraine using the rail mode of transport, via Poland on Tuesday evening. According to a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana and their delegation arrived at Rzeszow-Jasionka International Airport, Poland, around 11:50 a.m. local time. Sunny weather greeted the arrival of Jokowi and his entourage in the town of Rzeszow, located about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Seen on the steps of the plane, Jokowi and Ms. Iriana were greeted by Rzeszow Provincial Deputy Governor Rodoslaw Wiatr, Indonesian Ambassador to Poland Anita Luhulima, and Indonesian Defense Attaché, the Colonel Adi Triadi and his wife. From the airport, Jokowi and his entourage will then go to the hotel where they are transiting. In addition, he will use the train for about 12 hours to reach the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, in the evening. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Jokowi would travel to Ukraine via Poland. Retno admitted that she still maintains intensive communication with various parties in connection with the president’s visit to Ukraine and Russia. “The President will continue his trip to Ukraine via Poland. I am also maintaining intensive communication with various parties within the framework of the President’s visit to Ukraine and Russia. Of course, we will continue to make this communication with Ukraine and Russia itself,” Retno said in Munich, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. The establishment of the program for the visit of Jokowi and Iriana and their inner circle to Ukraine must have been very well prepared. However, of course, these arrangements are flexible depending on the dynamics of conditions on the ground.

There are rumors that President Joko Widodo is traveling to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin in a bid to bring peace between Ukraine and Russia.

