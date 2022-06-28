Turkey drops objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO





Turkey has reached a deal to support Finland’s and Sweden’s bids for NATO membership, ending a month-long diplomatic standoff for the alliance as it hammers out its response to the war from Russia to Ukraine. After weeks of stalled diplomatic talks between the two Nordic countries and Turkey, senior officials from the three countries on Tuesday signed a joint memorandum pledging to fully support each other against threats to the other’s security and opening the way for Turkey to support the latest round of NATO expansion, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced in a statement tuesday. According to a copy of the trilateral 10-point memorandum shared by a Reuters Twitter reporter Finland and Sweden have agreed to meet Ankara’s pending requests to ship suspected terrorists. The two Nordic countries also agreed not to provide any support to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, nor to the Gülenist movement, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses of having many of his domestic woes.

Turkey has reached a deal to support Finland’s and Sweden’s bids for NATO membership, ending a month-long diplomatic standoff for the alliance as it hammers out its response to the war from Russia to Ukraine. After weeks of stalled diplomatic talks between the two Nordic countries and Turkey, senior officials from the three countries on Tuesday signed a joint memorandum pledging to fully support each other against threats to the other’s security and opening the way for Turkey to support the latest round of NATO expansion, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced in a statement tuesday. According to a copy of the trilateral 10-point memorandum shared by a Reuters Twitter reporter Finland and Sweden have agreed to meet Ankara’s pending requests to ship suspected terrorists. The two Nordic countries also agreed not to provide any support to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, nor to the Gülenist movement, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses of having many of his domestic woes. The deal prompted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to question whether Ankara dictated the terms of the alliance. Finland and Sweden have also agreed not to support the so-called Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which form the backbone of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). the main fighting force against the Islamic State. Sweden also agreed to end an arms embargo against Turkey that dated back to its 2019 foray into Syria. But Stoltenberg said the likely invitations of Finland and Sweden to the alliance, which he called the quickest in history, was a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the alliance is growing, despite the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The door is open. Finland and Sweden joining our alliance is something that will happen, Stoltenberg said. This sends a very clear message to Putin. We demonstrate that NATO’s doors are open. Adding new members to NATO requires the unanimous consent of all 30 NATO members. Turkey, which has been a NATO member since 1952, has voiced its initial objections to Finland and Sweden joining, calling for more support in Turkey’s fight against Kurdish separatist groups it considers as terrorist organizations. In his statement, Niinisto appeared to hint that the final deal with Turkey could include a lifting of the arms embargo and the extradition of suspected Kurdish terrorists from the Nordic countries to Turkey. As we strengthen our cooperation on counter-terrorism, arms exports and extradition, Finland naturally continues to operate in accordance with its national legislation, he said. Finland’s and Sweden’s moves to join the alliance buck a 70-year trend of Nordic neutrality, which sought a middle course between the United States and the Soviet Union. of the era during the Cold War, a policy that continued even after the Cold War. fall of the Berlin wall. What has happened in Finland and Sweden in recent months is just a sea change in decades of politics and decades of public opinion, said Rachel Rizzo, senior researcher at the Atlantic Council. . If you had asked most people, I think, at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, whether or not public opinion would change so much in those two countries that they would seek to join the alliance, I think most people would have said no. I definitely said no. Tuesday’s memorandum ends a possible protracted battle over Finnish and Swedish membership that Western officials feared would drag on for months. Stoltenberg said dealing with the PKK is a priority for the alliance, but experts fear it could set a precedent for Turkey by tackling Kurdish ties with other NATO partners, such as dependence on the American army vis-à-vis the FDS. Clara Gutman contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/06/28/turkey-nato-summit-sweden-finland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos