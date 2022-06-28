Trump threw a lunch on the walls of the White House dining room: testimony – Hollywood Life





See the gallery Image credit: Shutterstock

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled former President Donald Trump having a fit in the White House dining room, throwing a plate of his lunch against the wall after reading an interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. , where he denied that the 2020 election was corrupt. Hutchinson said Trump threw his lunch against the wall several times in his testimony on Tuesday, June 28.

Read moreDonald Trump

‘There was ketchup dripping from the wall’ Hutchinson testifies that Trump literally threw his lunch against the wall after Bill Barr told the AP there was no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to void the election pic.twitter.com/CFF2ghfzgk

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2022

Hutchinson remembers walking into the dining room and seeing ketchup dripping down the wall and a broken china plate on the floor as she entered. He was extremely angry with the attorneys general [Associated Press] interview and threw her lunch against the wall, she said, saying she tried to wipe the wall clean. She said the valet said Trump was ticked off after the interview. A deposition from Barr recalling that Trump was angry with him, which led him to offer his resignation.

Committee chair Liz Cheney asked if there were any other instances of Trump throwing dishes, and Hutchinson said there were others. There were several times during my tenure with the chief of staff that I saw him toss dishes or turn the tablecloth over to let the entire contents of the table fall to the floor and probably break, he said. she declared.

Donald Trump takes the most ridiculous presidential photos: See his 76th birthday photos

Earlier in his testimony, Hutchinson recalled demands Trump made before and after his Jan. 6 speech, including claims that he got physical with his security chief, throwing himself at him, demanding to to be taken to the Capitol. The president said something to the effect of Im the F-ing president. Take me to the Capitol now, she said.

She also revealed that Trump asked the Secret Service that his supporters be allowed into the Ellipse for his speech, going so far as to tell them they should remove the Mags or metal detectors and let people in. She remembers him telling security, Take the F-ing mags away. They are not here to hurt me. Let them in. Let my people in, according to her.

Related link

Related: Ghislaine Maxwell: 5 Things to Know About Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Hutchinson shed some light on what was going on behind the scenes at Trump’s White House during the Jan. 6 attack. (Shutterstock)

Hutchinson’s testimony comes during the sixth hearing into the Jan. 6 attack by the House Select Committee. Hutchinson provided insider knowledge of Trump’s behavior on the day of the attack and amid the invasion. Many others testified to what it was like at different locations during the attack, including a Capitol Police officer who was on the front lines defending the building from rioters.

Prior to the Jan. 6 attack, staffers recalled conversations Trump had with his Vice President Mike Pence, including one of Trump’s daughter Ivankas’ staffers, who said that ‘she told him that the president called him ap***y on a phone call, before he went to certify the 2020 election. It was also revealed that insurgents (who had chanted phrases like Hang Mike Pence) had come within 40 feet of the vice president during the attack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/06/28/donald-trump-lunch-white-house-dining-room-testimony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos