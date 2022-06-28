Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s birthday visit – The North State Journal

HONG KONG Hong Kong police confirmed on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.

Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader on Friday, Deputy Police Commissioner Lui Kam-ho told a press conference.

Xi’s visit will be his first trip outside mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold about 2½ years ago. It comes as Hong Kong faces a new spike in infections following what was by far its worst and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The UK returned Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997. The anniversary is highly symbolic for Xi, who wants to be seen as propelling ‘national rejuvenation’ as he prepares to begin a third 5-year term. at the head of China. communist party in power this fall.

Part of this rejuvenation is erasing the legacy of colonialism and what the party sees as unequal treaties that granted territorial concessions to Britain and other foreign nations during the later years of the Qing dynasty, which ended in 1911.

A series of security measures will be put in place to protect Xi, including safety zones and road closures around the ceremony venue, police said. Fences have already been erected in the area.

“We will not tolerate anything that can interfere and undermine the security operation,” Lui said. “In the event that a person behaves in a way that threatens life or property and undermines public order or endangers public safety, we will take resolute action.”