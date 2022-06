Imran Khan & Shehnaaz Gill trending as beautiful faces of 2022

Nominations for TC Candlers’ 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022 are trending on social media right now, and Twitter users, as expected, are in a flurry of nominations.

Surprisingly, despite being away from the limelight for most of 2021 and the start of 2022, Shehnaaz Gill has become a favorite among netizens.

The trend shows that many users prefer Shehnaaz over other beautiful girls in the entertainment world.

After the death of Sidharth Shukla, it took a long time for the Punjabi singer to recover from the shock and start working again.

She has already signed a film with Salman Khan and is also doing other projects.

The Punjabi star was recently spotted promoting Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s song Nach Punjaban with Anil Kapoor during one of the promotions for the movie.

Besides Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik are also big favorites to be the top spot on the list.

Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, Karan Kundrra and many more famous faces are in the reckoning.

A few also named Korean pop stars and BTS members.

Surprisingly, none of the great actresses or actors in the world of cinema seem to make it to the list of the most beautiful faces in the 2022 nomination.

In 2021, the only celebrity to receive a spot on the list was none other than Priyanka Chopra who now appears more like a Hollywood star than an Indian actress.

It would be interesting to see which Indian celebrity manages to crack the 2022 edition of the Top 100 Beautiful Faces list.

Nobody else can be more chic, charismatic and beautiful than @ImranKhanPTI SoO I nominate my heartthrob leader for #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 pic.twitter.com/7rrsU6xvSf

-? Eman? Imranist (@E_M_AA_N) June 28, 2022

From Pakistan, actors Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, Neelam Muneer, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas were nominated to make the list.

However, fans felt that Imran Khan should have been added to the list as well.

Consequently, netizens flooded Twitter with photos of the former World Cup-winning captain, after which the hashtag #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 started popping up on the social media platform.

Sharing two photos of Imran Khan, a Twitter user wrote:

“No one can be more classy, ​​charismatic and handsome than Imran Khan.”

TC Candler has published an annual list of the 100 Most Beautiful and Beautiful Faces every year since 1990.

Unlike other annual publications of this type, the list is international and includes many cultures, lifestyles, professions and degrees of fame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desiblitz.com/content/imran-khan-shehnaaz-gill-trend-as-beautiful-faces-of-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

