Jokowi urges G7 countries to find solutions to food crisis





According to the World Food Programme, 323 million people will face acute food insecurity. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encourages G7 countries to immediately seek concrete solutions and act quickly to overcome threats food crisis overall. This was conveyed by Jokowi during his participation in the second session of the meeting KTT G7 discuss food issues. “The President also underlined that rapid action is needed to find a concrete solution. Food production must be increased, global food and fertilizer supply chains must return to normal,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press release posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Tuesday ( 06/28/2022). To the leaders of the G7 countries, Jokowi said people in developing countries are at risk of hunger and falling into extreme poverty. According to data from the World Food Programme, as many as 323 million people in 2022 will face food insecurity acute. “This is a fundamental human rights issue. Food is therefore the most fundamental human rights issue, where poor women and families are most affected by food shortages,” explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs. In addition, Jokowi also stressed the importance of supporting G20 countries to reintegrate wheat exports from Ukraine, as well as Russian food and fertilizer exports into global supply chains. This effort can be achieved through the support of G7 countries, including facilitating Ukrainian wheat exports so that they can operate immediately and the importance of communicating to the world that food and fertilizers from Russia are not subject to penalties. According to Jokowi, intensive communication is necessary to avoid the prolonged doubts of the international public. In addition, intensive communication must also be carried out with related parties such as banks, insurance, shipping and others. Jokowi also pointed out that the impact of the war on the food and fertilizer supply chain was very real. The G7 and G20 countries, Jokowi said, have a great responsibility to overcome this food crisis. “Especially for fertilizers, if he fails to manage it, a rice crisis that could affect 2 billion people, especially in developing countries, could occur,” Retno said.



