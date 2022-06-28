‘I’m President F-ing: Trump got into a physical altercation on January 6





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump got into a physical altercation after he tried to grab the steering wheel to turn the presidential motorcade back to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to the former chief of White House cabinet Mark Meadows said Tuesday.

Hutchinson testified before the Houses committee on January 6 that she heard from another Trump aide that the ex-president was furious after Secret Service agents told her they were taking him back to the White House shortly after asking his supporters to march on the Capitol Building.

The president said something like, I’m the fucking president, take me to the Capitol now. Whose [Secret Service agent Bobby Engel] replied, Sir, we have to go back to the west wing, said Hutchison.

She continued: The president reached out to the front of the vehicle to grab the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, Sir, you have to take your hand off the wheel, we were going back to the west wing. Were not going to the Capitol.

Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Bobby Engel and when [former White House operations chief Anthony] Ornato had told me the story, he had gestured towards his collarbones.

Hutchinson, 25, is a former House GOP staffer who was close to Meadows and held an office next to the former Chief of Staff office at the White House. Meadows, 62, declined to appear before the Jan. 6 committee.

Hutchinson said Tuesday that she was personally disturbed by the Jan. 6 riot.

It was really sad. As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was anti-American. You look at the Capitol building disfigured because of a lie, she said.

Trump attempted to distance himself from Hutchinson on his social media website, Truth Social. The former president claimed he barely knew the former White House staffer. He called it bad news but did not dispute his account.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who now works for CBS News, called Hutchinson’s testimony explosive.

I don’t think she’s lying, he added.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

