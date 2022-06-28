Former aide says Trump knew January 6 crowd was armed





WASHINGTON In stark detail and under the bright lights of the House Committee hearing on January 6, a former top West Wing official described the furious and violent final hours of President Donald Trump’s futile campaign to cling to power by any means at his disposal.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as senior aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, detailed Trump’s outbursts of rage the day he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, describing him as angry and supportive of attacking the Capitol as his last, desperately grabbing to overthrow the will of voters failed.

I don’t care if they have guns, Trump fumed as he urged his aides to take down the magnetometers near the White House before addressing a Stop the Steal rally, Hutchinson testified. They are not here to hurt me. Remove the effing mags.

On January 6, Trump planned to go to the Capitol with the crowd, Hutchinson testified, citing conversations with Meadows and Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump widely dismissed and denied Hutchinson’s testimony.

Passing on what she said was said by Secret Service official Tony Ornato, Hutchinson said Trump turned livid when his bodyguards told him his limo was not heading for the Capitol, but for the House. Blanche, after the rally.

I’m president effing. Take me to the Capitol now, Hutchinson said of being briefed on Trump’s response.

Trump grabbed the steering wheel from the back seat, struggled with one of the bodyguards for control of the car and eventually grabbed the bodyguards throat, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson then recalled a conversation between Meadows and White House attorney Pat Cipollone after discussing “Hang Mike Pence” chants on Capitol Hill.

As Cipollone tried to convince Meadows to do something to stop the riot, Hutchinson said the chief of staff replied: “You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think not that they’re doing anything wrong.”

Trump’s anger fits a pattern, the 25-year-old former aide recalled. In December 2020, after Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press there was no evidence of election fraud, Trump threw his lunch dressed in ketchup at a wall in the White House. in a furious rage. Hutchinson cleaned up his mess.

The bombshell testimony of Hutchinson, the closest Trump official to appear in open court, amounted to a startling and surprisingly rich condemnation of a former president who demands absolute loyalty and got it primarily from a close circle of helpers and advisers.

As an American, I was disgusted, Hutchinson said Tuesday of Trump tweeting that Pence lacked courage when insurgents stormed the Capitol. It was unpatriotic. It was anti-American. We watched the Capitol building disfigure itself from a lie.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies Tuesday at the House Select Committee’s sixth hearing to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mandel Ngan / AFP-Getty Images

Hutchinson was referring to Trump’s false claim that he was stripped of a second term, which culminated in efforts to enlist election and Justice Department officials to reverse the results, a plan to certify false voters and ultimately the attack on the Capitol.

Meadows asked for forgiveness for his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 uprising, Hutchinson testified.

Things could get really, really bad on January 6

The panel used a mix of live testimony from Hutchinson on Tuesday and earlier recorded sessions to show that the prospect of Trump going to the Capitol was debated at the highest levels of the White House in the days leading up to January 6 and that Trump wanted to go there.

Four days before Jan. 6, Rudy Giuliani told Hutchinson that Trump planned to accompany his supporters to the Capitol, Hutchinson said.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and a confidant of Trump, had just left a meeting with Meadows. As Hutchinson walked Giuliani out of the White House, he asked her if she was excited about Jan. 6, Hutchinson said.

Were going to the Capitol, Giuliani said, according to Hutchinson’s testimony. And then, referring to Trump, he said: The president is going to be there. He’s going to look powerful.

Hutchinson said she repeated the conversation at Meadows.

Things could get really, really bad on Jan. 6, Hutchinson said Meadows told him in response.

At the time, according to previous testimony before the panel, Giuliani was at the forefront of a campaign to invalidate the 2020 election, in part by stopping the counting of electoral votes on Capitol Hill.

Hutchinson’s testimony represents the committee’s strongest argument yet about whether Trump intended to incite an insurrection. Although she was only 25, Hutchinson worked in the West Wing, just yards from the Oval Office, and spent much of her time with Meadows, for whom she worked on legislative affairs and in as an executive assistant.

“I don’t care if they have guns. They’re not here to hurt me. Get those effing mags out.”

Hutchinson said Trump said Jan. 6

But Trump’s plan to follow his supporters to the Capitol has been a point of contention in the White House. Cipollone repeatedly pressed Hutchinson to try to intervene with Meadows, she testified.

Were going to be charged with every crime imaginable if Trump went to the Capitol, she said Cipollone warned her at one point. Cipollone said he was concerned about the possibility of obstructing the counting of electoral votes that day and that it would look like we were inciting a riot or encouraging a riot.

Cipollone has so far refused to testify before the commission.

Warnings ignored

Trump and Meadows ignored warnings of potential violence on Jan. 6 in the days and hours leading up to the attack. Hutchinson testified.

On the morning of January 6, police radio conversations broadcast during the hearing revealed that Secret Service and Washington, D.C., police officers observed people outside the perimeter of the rally with AR-15 semi-automatic rifles. and other weapons.

Aides tried to explain to Trump that because they had weapons, these individuals did not want to go through Secret Service magnetometers or metal detectors. But Trump remained concerned about the appearance that the crowd was small, she testified.

I don’t care if they have guns, Hutchinson said in his testimony, Trump said. They are not here to hurt me. Remove the effing mags.

Then, during his speech, knowing that some of them were armed, Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, where he planned to meet them.

You need it for the cover

As insurgents stormed the Capitol, lawmakers issued urgent appeals to White House officials, including Hutchinson, who sent one from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, he said. she testified.

McCarthy feared that Trump would come to the Capitol and fuel a rising inferno. A spokesperson for McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment.

It would be hours before Trump released a video urging rioters to disperse from the Capitol. Committee members say Trump’s silence during this period enabled and encouraged the insurgents to continue their assault.

It was only after aides told Trump he was at risk of being removed from office that he agreed to issue a statement condemning the Jan. 7 attack, Hutchinson said.

You need it to cover you, she was told, she said.

The star witness

Hutchinson presented the committees with the strongest evidence yet on Trump’s intentions on the day of the uprising.

Committee members praised her for her pro bono testimony in four taped sessions and at Tuesday’s hearing, describing her as unusually brave amid Trump administration officials who have been less forthcoming.

The same people who led former presidents’ pressure campaign to void the election are now trying to cover up the truth about Jan. 6, Speaker Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said during the hearing. But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth will not be buried. The American people will not be left in the dark. Our witness today, Ms. Cassidy Hutchinson, embodied that courage.

At the end of the hearing, the committee showed partial text messages that it claimed showed Trump was trying to influence witnesses behind the scenes.

[A person] let me know you have your statement tomorrow. He wants me to let you know he is thinking of you, said a text message for which the sender, recipient and intended person were not disclosed. He knows you’re loyal and will do the right thing when you testify.

Committee members view Hutchinson as a pivotal figure because of his closeness to Meadows, the former congressman and Trump gatekeeper who was in frequent communication with the then-president and his allies who worked to reverse the outcome. of the 2020 election. Lawmakers say Trump acted illegally in the effort, which included a plan to certify fake voters and resulted in the storming of the Capitol.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House official who resigned after the election and before Jan. 6, tweeted on Tuesday that she was impressed with the evidence presented by Hutchinson, whom she described as a friend.

I knew his testimony would be damning, Griffin tweeted. I had no idea THIS would be overwhelming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/jan-6-panel-looks-trump-white-house-cassidy-hutchinson-testimony-rcna35550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos