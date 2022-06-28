Hong Kong confirms Xi Jinping visit for anniversary of July 1 handover amid conflicting reports

Hong Kong police announced on June 28 that preparations were underway for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “possible” visit next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China.

Hong Kong Deputy Police Commissioner Lui Kam-ho told reporters at a press conference that Xi would attend a series of official events in person, including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee, July 1.

However, Beijing has not confirmed Xi’s trip to Hong Kong.

It has been five years since Xi last visited the city, and it would be his first trip outside mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold around two and a half years ago. Xi’s last overseas trip was in January 2020 when he visited Burma (commonly known as Myanmar).

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, right, and Hong Kong’s elected Chief Executive John Lee pose for a photo before their meeting in Beijing, China, May 30, 2022. (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

Conflicting reports

Hong Kong Police published a statement on June 28, alerting residents to road closures, temporary traffic and pedestrian detours, safe zones, and COVID policies at the venues for anniversary ceremonies.

The statement described Xi’s visit as possible. However, the Associated Press cited Him on June 28, saying that Xi will visit the city in person.

Chinese state media Xinhua said in its one-sentence report on June 25: Xi Jinping will attend the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth government of the Administrative Region. Hong Kong special.

After Xinhua’s report, several Hong Kong politicians told local media that Xi may attend the events via video conference.

Water-filled barriers have been set up by police outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center where the inauguration ceremony for new CEO John Lee will take place in Hong Kong, June 27, 2022. (Kin Cheung/ AP Photo)

A few Hong Kong officials have recently tested positive for COVID, raising concerns about Xi’s visit.

Lau Suk-yee, a member of Hong Kong’s Executive Council and Legislative Council, said Xi would visit the city but would have no contact with officials who recently tested positive for COVID.

Hong Kong announced on June 23 that Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang and Director of the Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan, who will become the next Chief Secretary for Administration, had both tested positive at the COVID.

Prior to their diagnosis, chief executive Carrie Lam and new executive John Lee met with Chan a few days ago. Lee also met Tsang. Hong Kong authorities confirmed that Lam and Lee had tested negative.

Ronny Tong Ka-wah, an unofficial member of Hong Kong’s Executive Council, told HK01 on June 25 that it was unclear whether Xi would attend the ceremony in person.

The same report quotes Tam Yiu-chung, a member of China’s Rubber Stamp Legislature Standing Committee, as saying that Xi may not visit Hong Kong.

Some Chinese media reported that Xi did not want to visit Hong Kong due to alleged assassination plots by his political rivals. There is an ongoing struggle between political factions within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), primarily between Xi and former leader Jiang Zemin.

A view of the Hong Kong skyline is pictured on March 26, 2022. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The CCP is Eroding Hong Kong’s Freedoms

July 1 will mark a milestone in the development of Hong Kong.

When the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took control of the city in 1997, it promised Hong Kongers and the British government that it would respect the city’s political and economic freedoms for the next 50 years as part of a countries, two systems.

However, over the past two and a half decades, the CCP has eroded Hong Kong’s freedoms.

On June 30, 2020, the CCP passed the National Security Law, which gives Hong Kong authorities (loyal to Beijing) the right to detain and sentence pro-democracy activists. Additionally, some Hong Kong media companies that refused to comply with the CCP were forced to shut down under the security law, including Apple Daily, Stand News and Citizen News.

Without the protection of the political system, Hong Kong’s business environment has deteriorated. According to official data, in 2020 the city lost 93.6% of foreign tourists, its GDP fell by 6.5%and retailer revenues fell 24.3%. In 2021, 30,000 residents left Hong Kong, the majority of whom immigrated to other countries.

French public radio station Radio France Internationale commented on its Chinese-language channel on June 25: [This 25th anniversary] marks the end of Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status.