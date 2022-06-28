Politics
Hong Kong confirms Xi Jinping visit for anniversary of July 1 handover amid conflicting reports
Hong Kong police announced on June 28 that preparations were underway for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “possible” visit next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China.
Hong Kong Deputy Police Commissioner Lui Kam-ho told reporters at a press conference that Xi would attend a series of official events in person, including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee, July 1.
However, Beijing has not confirmed Xi’s trip to Hong Kong.
It has been five years since Xi last visited the city, and it would be his first trip outside mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold around two and a half years ago. Xi’s last overseas trip was in January 2020 when he visited Burma (commonly known as Myanmar).
Conflicting reports
Hong Kong Police published a statement on June 28, alerting residents to road closures, temporary traffic and pedestrian detours, safe zones, and COVID policies at the venues for anniversary ceremonies.
The statement described Xi’s visit as possible. However, the Associated Press cited Him on June 28, saying that Xi will visit the city in person.
Chinese state media Xinhua said in its one-sentence report on June 25: Xi Jinping will attend the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth government of the Administrative Region. Hong Kong special.
After Xinhua’s report, several Hong Kong politicians told local media that Xi may attend the events via video conference.
A few Hong Kong officials have recently tested positive for COVID, raising concerns about Xi’s visit.
Lau Suk-yee, a member of Hong Kong’s Executive Council and Legislative Council, said Xi would visit the city but would have no contact with officials who recently tested positive for COVID.
Hong Kong announced on June 23 that Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang and Director of the Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan, who will become the next Chief Secretary for Administration, had both tested positive at the COVID.
Prior to their diagnosis, chief executive Carrie Lam and new executive John Lee met with Chan a few days ago. Lee also met Tsang. Hong Kong authorities confirmed that Lam and Lee had tested negative.
Ronny Tong Ka-wah, an unofficial member of Hong Kong’s Executive Council, told HK01 on June 25 that it was unclear whether Xi would attend the ceremony in person.
The same report quotes Tam Yiu-chung, a member of China’s Rubber Stamp Legislature Standing Committee, as saying that Xi may not visit Hong Kong.
Some Chinese media reported that Xi did not want to visit Hong Kong due to alleged assassination plots by his political rivals. There is an ongoing struggle between political factions within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), primarily between Xi and former leader Jiang Zemin.
The CCP is Eroding Hong Kong’s Freedoms
July 1 will mark a milestone in the development of Hong Kong.
When the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took control of the city in 1997, it promised Hong Kongers and the British government that it would respect the city’s political and economic freedoms for the next 50 years as part of a countries, two systems.
However, over the past two and a half decades, the CCP has eroded Hong Kong’s freedoms.
On June 30, 2020, the CCP passed the National Security Law, which gives Hong Kong authorities (loyal to Beijing) the right to detain and sentence pro-democracy activists. Additionally, some Hong Kong media companies that refused to comply with the CCP were forced to shut down under the security law, including Apple Daily, Stand News and Citizen News.
Without the protection of the political system, Hong Kong’s business environment has deteriorated. According to official data, in 2020 the city lost 93.6% of foreign tourists, its GDP fell by 6.5%and retailer revenues fell 24.3%. In 2021, 30,000 residents left Hong Kong, the majority of whom immigrated to other countries.
French public radio station Radio France Internationale commented on its Chinese-language channel on June 25: [This 25th anniversary] marks the end of Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status.
Sources
2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/hong-kong-confirms-xi-jinpings-visit-for-july-1-handover-anniversary-amid-conflicting-reports_4558808.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google keeps political campaign emails out of Gmail’s spam folder June 28, 2022
- The CDC estimates that the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together dominate in the United States. June 28, 2022
- Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra explains how he coped after first flop in Bollywood June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022