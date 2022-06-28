PM Modi lavishes UPs ODOP gifts to G7 leaders | Latest India News





The Gulabi Meenakari brooch, cufflink, black pottery, platinum hand-painted tea set and Zari Zardozi box were among the few specialty items Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to the Group of Seven leaders during his two-day visit to Germany. Prime Minister Modi was the world’s top leader holding the country’s highest office during the G7 summit and gave special gifts to all the leaders as part of the UP one district one product program. He has already attended three G7 summits by invitation, underscoring India’s importance in the global scheme of things. Prime Minister Modi presented US President Joe Biden with the Gulabi Meenakari Brooch, a pure silver piece that is cast into a basic shape, and the chosen design is embossed into the metal. It is an art form labeled GI from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The cufflinks were prepared for Biden with a matching pin for First Lady Jill Biden. The Prime Minister presented a brooch and a set of Gulabi Meenakari cufflinks from Varanasi to US President Joe Biden. French President Emmanuel Macron received a transport box made in Lucknow. The Zari Zardozi box has been hand-embroidered on khadi silk and satin fabric with the three colors of the French national flag, which originated in the French Revolution. The box included Attar Mitti, a unique attar produced in UP’s Kannauj Jasmine Oil, Attar Shamama, Attar Gulab, Exotic Musk and Garam Masala. Read also | PM Modi on ‘productive’ visit to Germany, G7 summit: ‘Global well-being…’ Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron talk after a group photo of G7 and partner country leaders at the summit. (Reuters) Prime Minister Modi presented a hand-painted platinum tea set from the Bulandhshahr district to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the crockery has been covered in platinum metallic paint in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrated this year. To German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister presented the Marodi metal sculpture matka, a hand-engraved, nickel-coated brass vessel from Moradabad, the Peetal Nagari or the Brass City of Uttar Pradesh, India . Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received pieces of black pottery made in Nizamabad. A special technique has been used to bring out the black colors ensuring there is no possibility for oxygen to enter the kiln and the heat level remains high when the pottery is inside from the oven. Nizamabad black pottery pieces from UP donated to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a hand-knitted silk rug from Kashmir. Hand-knitted silk rugs from Kashmir are famous worldwide for their softness, lushness, luxury and fine craftsmanship. For Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Prime Minister Modi had taken the marble table top to Germany. This marble table top with inlay has its origin in Agra. Made of semi-precious stones with color gradients, this table top closely resembles Italian marble inlay work, according to PMO. PM Modi also offered specialty items to other guest leaders from Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa. While the President of Senegal received Moonj baskets and cotton duries from Prime Minister Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the gift of Ram Durbar lacquerware, the GI-tagged art form of lacquerware that has its roots in the temple city of Varanasi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa got Dokra Art with Ramayana theme. This art of casting non-ferrous metals has been used in India for over 4,000 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-lavishes-up-s-odop-gifts-for-g-7-leaders-101656393351434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos