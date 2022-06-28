Imran Khan attacks Pak government for inflicting worst suffering on people





By Sajjad HussainIslamabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government was refraining from shifting the brunt of global inflation to the masses despite pressure from the IMF, as he criticized the government in place for having inflicted the worst suffering on the population. people in order to relieve themselves. Khan, who is the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made the remarks during a meeting of his party to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country. The meeting also discussed issues related to holding an anti-inflationary rally in Islamabad on July 2, which Khan said would be historic. that they bear the cost.Pakistan is facing an uncertain economic situation due to a delay in reviving a stalled multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.Khan said the fu The future of the country’s economy under “experienced thieves was going to be as bleak as the bleak present under the current government. The future of the economy is as bleak as the bleak present because of these experienced thieves,” said said Khan, adding that his government had warned that an economy built with so much hard work would not be able to bear the brunt of political instability. Khan said in a message that he told neutrals the cost of regime change would be unbearable for the nascent economy. He sarcastically uses the word neutral to refer to the military, which claims it remained neutral in the vote of no confidence against him. Khan also said the economic problems would end if the ruling Sharif and Zardari families transferred even half of their wealth overseas to Pakistan. Earlier in the meeting, Khan called on party officials to be the spokespersons of the people on the issue of inflation. Khan was removed from office in April, but his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has so far failed to control inflation. He claimed that the motion of no confidence against him was the result of a foreign plot. He named the United States as the country behind the plot, a charge Washington denied. PTI SH MRJ

