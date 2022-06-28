Donald Trump rejected January 6 threats and wanted to join the crowd





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump fought security officials for control of the presidential SUV as he struggled to get to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, a former key House aide said Tuesday. Blanche to House investigators, even after she was told some of her supporters were armed.

Trump said the protesters weren’t here to hurt me, Cassidy Hutchinson recalled, testifying before the House panel investigating the insurgency. Security officials told her it was not safe to go to the Capitol after addressing his supporters Trump rushed to the wheel of the armored vehicle, she said.

The 25-year-old former assistant said she was made aware of the altercation in the SUV dubbed The Beast immediately after by White House security officials, and that Bobby Engel, the head of detail, was in the play and did not dispute the account. Engel had grabbed Trump’s arm to prevent him from taking control of the armored vehicle, he was told, and Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Engel.

Hutchinson, then special assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, described chaos inside and outside the White House that day as hundreds of Trump supporters marched toward the Capitol. , shouting at the presidents of false allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Aides inside the executive mansion, many of whom had been warned of the violence beforehand, grew increasingly alarmed as rioters in the Capitol invaded the police, smashed windows and doors and interrupted the certification of the victory of Joe Bidens.

Trump was less worried, even as he heard there were shouts in the crowd to hang Mike Pence! Hutchinson recalled Meadows telling his aides that Trump thought Mike deserved it. The president tweeted during the attack that Pence didn’t have the guts to oppose Bidens’ victory while presiding over the joint session of Congress.

As for the rioters, Meadows said, Trump doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.

Hutchinson told the panel that the former president was told earlier in the day that some of the protesters in the crowd outside the White House had weapons, but he told officials to remove the metal detectors to let enter my people and march to the Capitol.

Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony presented at a surprise hearing announced just 24 hours earlier came in the latest of sessions the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is conducting to inform the public about what happened. happened when Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing the House and Senate.

As an American, I was disgusted, Hutchinson told the committee, reacting to Trump’s tweet about Pence. It was unpatriotic, it was un-American, and you were watching the Capitol building decay because of a lie.

I still have a hard time getting over the emotions of that, she said.

Panel members praised the bravery of the Hutchinsons for testifying and said some witnesses were intimidated into not cooperating.

I want all Americans to know that what Ms. Hutchinson did today was not easy, said Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican who led questioning at the hearing.

Trump has denied much of what Hutchinson said on his social media platform, Truth Social, including that he tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential SUV or that he said Mike Pence deserved to hang. I barely know who that person Cassidy Hutchinson is, Trump wrote, calling it fake and bad news.

Hutchinson portrayed a president agitated with anger and prone to violent outbursts as the window to undo his election defeat closed. Some assistants sought to curb his impulses. Some did not.

At one point, Hutchinson said, White House attorney Pat Cipollone stormed down the hall and confronted Meadows about how rioters had breached the Capitol. Meadows, staring at his phone, told the White House attorney that Trump didn’t want to do anything. An exasperated Cipollone said blood would be on Meadows’ hands if nothing was done, she said.

Earlier, Cipollone had worried aloud that he would be charged with every crime imaginable if Trump made his way to Capitol Hill as crowds of his supporters stormed in. But there were conversations about him entering the House chamber at one point, Hutchinson said. .

Hutchinson quoted Trump as ordering his staff, in layman’s terms, to remove metal-detecting magnetometers which he said would slow down supporters gathering for his speech that morning on the Ellipse, at the back of the White House. In a clip from a previous closed-door interview with the committee, she recalled the president saying words to the effect of: I don’t care if they have guns.

Before the crowd left for the Capitol, Hutchinson said he received an angry call from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who had just heard the president say he was coming. Don’t come up here, McCarthy told her, before hanging up.

In the days leading up to the attack, Hutchinson said she was scared and nervous about what might happen after conversations with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Meadows and others.

Meadows told Hutchinson things could get really, really bad, she said. Giuliani told her it was going to be a great day and she was going to the Capitol.

Hutchinson separately described a December 2020 conversation with John Ratcliffe, then the Trump administration’s director of national intelligence and a former Republican official. She said Ratcliffe didn’t want much to do with the post-election period and feared the events would damage Trump’s legacy and democracy.

As a White House insider, Hutchinson told stories of an enraged president who couldn’t concede defeat. In early December, she said, she heard noise inside the White House around the time an Associated Press article appeared in which Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice had found no evidence of voter fraud that could have affected the outcome of the election.

She said she walked into a room and noticed ketchup dripping down a wall and broken china. It turned out that the president had thrown his lunch against the wall in disgust for the article and she was told to avoid it.

He also denied this on Tuesday.

Hutchinson had previously provided a wealth of information to congressional investigators and participated in four closed-door panel interviews, detailing meetings in the run-up to the insurgency where election challenges were debated and discussed, including with several Republican lawmakers.

The panel has held five hearings so far, mostly exposing Trump’s post-election pressure on various government institutions in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

The committee used the hearings to detail this pressure from Trump and his allies on Pence, on the states that were certifying Bidens’ victory, and on the Justice Department. The panel used live interviews, video testimony from its private witness interviews, and footage of the attack to detail what it learned.

Lawmakers said last week that two July hearings would focus on domestic extremists who violated Capitol Hill that day and what Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

