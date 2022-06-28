Politics
Prime Minister Modi meets UAE President MBZ, leaders reaffirm commitment to deepen partnership
Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Tuesday with the new President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and further diversify the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.
Modi met Sheikh Mohamed during a brief stopover here on his way to India from Germany to personally convey his condolences to him on the passing of the Gulf nation’s former president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a special gesture, Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by senior members of the royal family, received Prime Minister Modi at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.
“I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to come and greet me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” Modi tweeted.
It is their first interaction after the UAE leader was elected as the Gulf nation’s new president last month.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed as well as members of the royal family, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
“Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a highly respected statesman who worked tirelessly for the people. In Abu Dhabi expressed condolences for his demise to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Modi tweeted in Arabic and English.
Modi had expressed his sorrow over the death of Sheikh Khalifa last month, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations flourished.
India had announced a day of national mourning following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.
Sheikh Khalifa died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness. He was the eldest son of the founding president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004 until his death.
Vice President M, Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE last month and offered his condolences to the UAE leadership on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.
During the meeting, Modi also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the third president of the United Arab Emirates and on becoming the ruler of Abu Dhabi, according to the statement.
The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the comprehensive India-UAE strategic partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years, he added.
During their February 18 virtual summit, the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has since entered into force on May 1. CEPA is expected to further stimulate trade and investment between the two countries.
Bilateral trade in fiscal year 2021-22 was around $72 billion. The United Arab Emirates is India’s third largest trading partner and second largest export destination. UAE’s FDI in India has steadily increased over the past few years and currently stands at over $12 billion.
During the virtual summit, the two leaders also issued a vision statement which set the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in the years to come in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, including renewable energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people-to-people links.
The two leaders expressed their satisfaction that India and the UAE continue to forge a closer partnership in these areas building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people ties. India and the UAE have a strong energy partnership which now focuses on renewable energy, the statement added.
Prime Minister Modi thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for taking great care of the 3.5 million Indian communities in the UAE, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for approximately 35% of the country’s population.
Modi also urged Sheikh Mohamed to visit India as soon as possible.
Later that evening, Modi left for India. He was accompanied by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed, at the airport.
Modi arrived here for a brief visit after attending a productive G7 summit in Germany where he interacted with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit and discussed issues aimed at fostering global well-being and prosperity.
Modi’s last visit to the UAE was in August 2019, when he received the UAE’s highest honour, the ‘Order of Zayed’, bestowed upon him by the President of the UAE. .
The UAE is India’s third largest export destination (after the United States and China) with an amount of nearly $16 billion for the year 2020-21.
For the UAE, India is the third largest trading partner for the year 2020 with an amount of approximately USD 27.93 billion (non-oil trade).
