The CCP has always looked for ways to manipulate the masses through the media. Currently, the strategy appears to stem from using Ban Yue Tan, a news agency founded by the CCP’s mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency, to lay out its opposition to Xi Jinping in various articles, according to Visiting hours.

The CCP has always led the thinking to be followed by the masses, and the media such as People’s Daily, Beijing Daily, Tianjin Daily, Chongqing Daily, Jiefang Daily, Nanfang Daily and of the Liberation Army have always used the same narrative in favor of their leader.

But two CCP spokespersons contradict Xi Jinping’s governance: Ban Yue Tan and Study Times, who seem to be toeing the line that the CCP Central Committee is ordering them to ensure that the CCP leader does not win re-election.

For example, Ban Yue Tan, in his article, emphasizes a deep economic crisis in China that Xi fails to control. “The roots of a stable economy are not yet solid and a set of policies should be inserted all the way,” he said.

Ban said China will miss its 5.5 percent annual growth as the Omicron pandemic has spread to many first-tier cities, affecting all aspects of production and investment.

But in 2021, Xinhuanet also published articles highlighting the shortcomings of the policies put in place by Xi, “Salary delayed, bonus deducted: some townships continue to operate, it is difficult to cash in.”

On the other hand, when the CCP’s official magazine Qiushi published the Chinese leader’s speech, “Learn the ‘four stories’, keep the original heart and mission forever.”

Ban Yue Tan did not publish Xi’s speech and instead published an article titled “Take the evaluation to speak, cadres can go up and down.”

The answer to why this new party media narrative was launched rests with the three members of the CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee who are in charge of ideology and propaganda: Li Changchun, Liu Yunshan, and Wang Huning. , all of which were promoted byJiang Zeminformer General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and former leader of the People’s Republic of China (1989-2002).

Jiang is denounced around the world by several human rights groups and religious movements as the main architect, and is responsible for the most terrible persecutions and crimes against people because of their faith, especially the followers of the ancient meditation practice known as Falun Dafa, or Falun Gong. Jiang was a leader who established himself in power after the ruthless killing of young pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

CCP promotion and propaganda are carried out by Jiang’s factions both inside and outside

Internationally, this faction tries to leave evidence of the flaws in Xi’s style of government. This is the case of an article in which Wang Yiming, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, told Bloomberg at the China Quarterly Macroeconomic Forum on June 25 that China’s 5.5% annual growth target will be difficult to achieve.

Wang’s comments to the media followed Xi’s announcement that the GDP target would be met despite economists’ concerns over strict Covid-19 policies, which they said would ruin the Asian country’s economy.

Currently, the Xinhua News Agency, CCTV, Qiushi and the official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have published articles with the same title, “Winning the Battle Against Corruption in a Comprehensive and Persistent Maneuver.”

This unusual exhibition shows that the CCP will enter a period of anti-corruption before the 20th National Congress. As reported by Sound of Hope, Xi Jinping will use it to remove all political obstacles in order to stay in power.

And that Xiao Jianhua will stand trial in Shanghai, being the most powerful card in Xi’s hands to suppress the Shanghai gang, i.e. the Jiang faction.

However, Apollo News reported that since 1995, senior officials have been required to declare their income, ownership of real estate and stocks, their spouses and children moving overseas, and their spouses and children conducting business.

“China’s top executives [Communist] state are rich in assets, and they’re scared, so they hide those assets offshore, but the vast majority of that money isn’t properly sourced. If they declare these assets, they hand over to the rulers,” said Li Hengqing, an economist and director of the Institute for Information and Strategy, a nongovernmental organization in Washington.

The CCP Central Committee is willing to control the cadres, and the best way is to find out their crimes.

During Jiang’s more than ten years in office, he and his clan have been committed to “silently making a fortune” through corruption. Thus, the CCP is full of corrupt officials, according to Apollo News.

The relentless anti-corruption purge overtakes the media smear campaign against Xi. China’s current leader wants to control the CCP’s propaganda machine further ahead of the 20th National Congress. He replaced several officials from the Central Policy Research Bureau, the CCP Propaganda Machine Department, the Central Propaganda Department, the CCP Radio and Television Regulatory Agency, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, even the CCP State News Agency, and even the Xinhua News Agency, according to viewing time.