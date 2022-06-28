Politics
CCP’s Xinhua News Agency Reveals ‘Support’ for Xi Jinping’s Number One Enemy
The CCP has always looked for ways to manipulate the masses through the media. Currently, the strategy appears to stem from using Ban Yue Tan, a news agency founded by the CCP’s mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency, to lay out its opposition to Xi Jinping in various articles, according to Visiting hours.
The CCP has always led the thinking to be followed by the masses, and the media such as People’s Daily, Beijing Daily, Tianjin Daily, Chongqing Daily, Jiefang Daily, Nanfang Daily and of the Liberation Army have always used the same narrative in favor of their leader.
But two CCP spokespersons contradict Xi Jinping’s governance: Ban Yue Tan and Study Times, who seem to be toeing the line that the CCP Central Committee is ordering them to ensure that the CCP leader does not win re-election.
For example, Ban Yue Tan, in his article, emphasizes a deep economic crisis in China that Xi fails to control. “The roots of a stable economy are not yet solid and a set of policies should be inserted all the way,” he said.
Ban said China will miss its 5.5 percent annual growth as the Omicron pandemic has spread to many first-tier cities, affecting all aspects of production and investment.
But in 2021, Xinhuanet also published articles highlighting the shortcomings of the policies put in place by Xi, “Salary delayed, bonus deducted: some townships continue to operate, it is difficult to cash in.”
On the other hand, when the CCP’s official magazine Qiushi published the Chinese leader’s speech, “Learn the ‘four stories’, keep the original heart and mission forever.”
Ban Yue Tan did not publish Xi’s speech and instead published an article titled “Take the evaluation to speak, cadres can go up and down.”
The answer to why this new party media narrative was launched rests with the three members of the CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee who are in charge of ideology and propaganda: Li Changchun, Liu Yunshan, and Wang Huning. , all of which were promoted byJiang Zeminformer General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and former leader of the People’s Republic of China (1989-2002).
Jiang is denounced around the world by several human rights groups and religious movements as the main architect, and is responsible for the most terrible persecutions and crimes against people because of their faith, especially the followers of the ancient meditation practice known as Falun Dafa, or Falun Gong. Jiang was a leader who established himself in power after the ruthless killing of young pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
CCP promotion and propaganda are carried out by Jiang’s factions both inside and outside
Internationally, this faction tries to leave evidence of the flaws in Xi’s style of government. This is the case of an article in which Wang Yiming, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, told Bloomberg at the China Quarterly Macroeconomic Forum on June 25 that China’s 5.5% annual growth target will be difficult to achieve.
Wang’s comments to the media followed Xi’s announcement that the GDP target would be met despite economists’ concerns over strict Covid-19 policies, which they said would ruin the Asian country’s economy.
Currently, the Xinhua News Agency, CCTV, Qiushi and the official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have published articles with the same title, “Winning the Battle Against Corruption in a Comprehensive and Persistent Maneuver.”
This unusual exhibition shows that the CCP will enter a period of anti-corruption before the 20th National Congress. As reported by Sound of Hope, Xi Jinping will use it to remove all political obstacles in order to stay in power.
And that Xiao Jianhua will stand trial in Shanghai, being the most powerful card in Xi’s hands to suppress the Shanghai gang, i.e. the Jiang faction.
However, Apollo News reported that since 1995, senior officials have been required to declare their income, ownership of real estate and stocks, their spouses and children moving overseas, and their spouses and children conducting business.
“China’s top executives [Communist] state are rich in assets, and they’re scared, so they hide those assets offshore, but the vast majority of that money isn’t properly sourced. If they declare these assets, they hand over to the rulers,” said Li Hengqing, an economist and director of the Institute for Information and Strategy, a nongovernmental organization in Washington.
The CCP Central Committee is willing to control the cadres, and the best way is to find out their crimes.
During Jiang’s more than ten years in office, he and his clan have been committed to “silently making a fortune” through corruption. Thus, the CCP is full of corrupt officials, according to Apollo News.
The relentless anti-corruption purge overtakes the media smear campaign against Xi. China’s current leader wants to control the CCP’s propaganda machine further ahead of the 20th National Congress. He replaced several officials from the Central Policy Research Bureau, the CCP Propaganda Machine Department, the Central Propaganda Department, the CCP Radio and Television Regulatory Agency, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, even the CCP State News Agency, and even the Xinhua News Agency, according to viewing time.
Sources
2/ https://thebl.com/china/ccps-xinhua-news-agency-reveals-its-support-for-xi-jinpings-number-one-enemy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- A young actor tells the personal and frustrating story of having caught monkey pox June 28, 2022
- COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health Report One New Death with Semi-Weekly Update June 28, 2022
- S. Africa records a second monkeypox case that is not linked to travel June 28, 2022
- Turkey drops objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO June 28, 2022
- Even the best creators find Star Power fleeting – The Hollywood Reporter June 28, 2022