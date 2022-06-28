Boris Johnson is Ukrainians’ favorite foreign leader with 90% approval rating

Boris Johnson is the most popular foreign leader in Ukraine, a new poll has revealed.

Data released by Lord Ashcroft’s polls shows the British prime minister has a 90% approval rating among Ukrainians – just three points behind warlord President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Boris Johnson’s popularity in Ukraine will come as a welcome respite after a turbulent few weeks in the UK, including a vote of no confidence in which 41% of Tory MPs voted against him and the loss of two by-elections on June 23.

Mr Johnson’s popularity in Ukraine is almost four times higher than his approval rating in his own country, which was just 24% at the start of June – according to a YouGov poll.

However, Mr Johnson’s decision to support President Zelensky and Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February has made him hugely popular among Ukrainians.

Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his second visit to Kyiv in June

Mr Johnson and President Joe Biden were well ahead of their German and French counterparts in their support for Ukraine since the invasion of Russia

Mr Johnson has proven hugely popular in Ukraine after providing strong support to the country since the Russian invasion. President Zelensky (right) described the prime minister as a ‘great ally’ and said he was ‘very happy’ to see him survive his vote of confidence in June.

The two leaders lighting candles at St. Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kyiv during the Prime Minister’s surprise visit in June

Ukrainian confidence in Russia’s defeat has grown much more since the start of the war than Russian confidence in victory. However, support for the invasion remains strong in Russia

The prime minister has visited Ukraine twice since the war began – in April and June – to meet Ukraine’s president to pledge support, supplies and weapons as the country continues to push back Vladimir’s forces Putin in the east of the country.

The two leaders have built a strong relationship since the start of the war, with President Zelensky saying he was very happy that Mr Johnson had survived his vote of confidence, adding that he was an important ally.

Mr Johnson’s proactive support for Ukraine has been welcomed by the Ukrainian people, especially compared to less enthusiastic support from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron has been criticized for insisting the West avoid ‘humiliating’ President Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, while Germany has been criticized for not lending support quickly enough to Ukraine and relying on Russian gas.

Lord Ashcroft polls Approval ratings released in Ukraine with President Zelensky unsurprisingly the most popular with 93% approval.

Boris Johnson was just behind with 90%, while US President Joe Biden was just behind with 89%. Chancellor Scholz and President Macron are far behind with only 42% approval among Ukrainians.

Russian support for the invasion remains strong, although it has declined slightly since the start of the war

Polls show support for Putin’s regime and the invasion hasn’t wavered among the Russian people, but most were surprised at Ukraine’s strength in fighting back

Most Russians blamed Ukraine, the US, NATO and the EU for the war, although a substantial minority admitted that Russia was also responsible

The vast majority of Ukrainians want to join NATO, and most say they would feel safer with nuclear weapons, following Putin’s suggestions that he could use nuclear missiles in Europe

Polling data also showed that Ukrainian resolve to fight the Russian invasion was strong, with 60% of Ukrainians saying they were more confident of victory than at the start of the war. That compares to just 38% of Russians saying they are more confident than when Putin launched his invasion.

However, the poll also showed that the Russian people strongly support Putin’s autocratic rule – the Russian president enjoys an 85% approval rating, behind only the Russian military which has 86%.

A clear majority of 57% also said they were surprised at the strength of Ukrainian resistance – a reflection of Russian leaders’ assumption that the country would be easy to invade.

More than three-quarters of Russians also blamed Ukraine for the war, despite Russia having invaded the country. Most also blamed the US, NATO and the EU, but a substantial minority (41%) also said Russia had “a lot” or “some” responsibility.

More than 80% expressed confidence in Russian leadership and said they believed the country would emerge stronger from the war.

Support for the invasion of Ukraine also remains strong. Polls show 51% of Russians strongly support the so-called special military operation – a small drop from 57% in March.

The vast majority of Ukrainians (81%) said they wanted their country to join NATO, and 68% said they would feel safer if they had nuclear weapons.