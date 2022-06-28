Ketchup dripping on the wall: 5 jaw-dropping moments from Cassidy Hutchinson’s January 6 testimony





Trump rushes for the wheel of beasts

Hutchinson told the committee she heard senior presidential security official Tony Ornato talk about an altercation on Jan. 6, as Trump continued to push to go to the Capitol after his speech to supporters at the rally. Stop the Steal on the Ellipse. When Trump was told he would be returning to the White House instead of going to the Capitol that day as he was driven around in the presidential vehicle known as the Beast, Hutchinson recalled having heard that he had become furious.

She said she heard from Ornato that Trump got behind the wheel of the car and was physically restrained by his secret service chief, Robert Engel.

Ornato describes [Trump] as being furious. The president said something like this, I’m the fucking president. Take me to the Capitol now, said Hutchinson. She added that while Ornato told her this story, Engel remained silent.

Trump throws food at the wall

After then-Attorney General William Barr gave an interview to The Associated Press in December 2020 saying there was no widespread voter fraud, Trump was so furious he threw his plate away. of food against the wall, coating it with ketchup, Hutchinson said.

There was ketchup dripping down the wall and a broken china plate on the floor, Hutchinson testified, noting that nearby aides said the president was extremely angry at Barr’s interview. She told the committee that she then grabbed a towel and began wiping the ketchup off the wall alongside a presidential valet.

An angry call from McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Hutchinson on Jan. 6 to express concern that Trump was trying to come to Capitol Hill after the then-president mentioned him onstage at the Ellipse rally, she testified.

He looked rushed, frustrated and angry, Hutchinson said, adding that the California Republican told him that Trump had assured him for a week that he would not come to the Capitol on Jan. 6. McCarthy then asked Hutchinson, as she remembered, why would you lie to me?

Get it, she said McCarthy told her on Jan. 6, as Congress prepared to certify the results of the 2020 election. Don’t come up here.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately return a request for comment on Hutchinson’s account of the call.

Warning Meadows then no reaction

Meadows, the Hutchinsons’ boss at the time of the Capitol attack, told her on January 2 that things could get very serious four days later, she recalls. But four days later, on Jan. 6, when told the Capitol police were overrun, she recalled that he almost failed to react.

I remember he said something to the effect of, how much time did the president have left in his speech? Hutchinson said. She must have waited about 20 to 25 minutes to speak to Meadows that afternoon while he was on a call in a secure vehicle, she said.

It wasn’t something he did regularly.

Trump OKing Weapons at Stop the Steal

Minutes before the then-president took the stage at the Ellipse rally of his supporters on January 6, 2021, a rally to amplify his baseless voter fraud allegations that he had sworn he would be wild and later metastasized in Capitol riot Hutchinson said he heard Trump urging the Secret Service to remove security magnetometers and let in people with weapons.

Her reasoning, as she recalled, was to allow armed participants in the rally because they’re not here to hurt me.

Trump wanted the gathering space to be full and people not to feel left out, Hutchinson said, and he was furious that people were being turned away.

