



Hello. This is your Russia-Ukraine war briefing, a week’s guide to the latest news and analysis on the conflict.

Turkey lifts NATO veto Alliance leaders began a summit today with a breakthrough: Turkey dropped its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

The announcement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for almost three hours with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts as NATO leaders met in Madrid.

Concrete steps for our NATO membership will be agreed by NATO allies over the next two days, but that decision is now imminent, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said. Alarmed by the Russian invasion, Finland and Sweden changed their decades-old positions of non-alignment and neutrality when they applied to join NATO. But their offers were unexpectedly blocked by Erdogan. President Biden, who had backed Nordic states’ membership applications, spoke with Erdogan by phone ahead of the announcement. Summit company Russia’s invasion has revitalized NATO as a deterrent for Moscow, and alliance leaders will discuss the most significant overhaul of NATO defenses since the Cold War at their meeting, reports my colleague Steven Erlanger .

Reinforcement of the eastern flank More troops will be sent to Poland and the Baltics, the eastern flank of the alliances closest to Russia and its ally Belarus, but leaders will have to determine how many will be deployed, how they will be deployed and how long the missions will last. deployments. The leaders also plan to position heavy military equipment there, such as tanks and artillery. Since the start of the war, NATO has established four more battalion-sized multinational groups in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia, adding to those already established in 2017 after the annexation of the Crimea by Russia in 2014 in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The Baltic countries are pushing for larger permanent deployments. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on @NYTimes channel.

Communication breakdowns While the Ukrainian government has pleaded with its Western allies to send in more high-tech weaponry to rival Russia’s superior firepower, its troops lack something much more basic but equally important in tools of combat. reliable communications.

In interviews with Times reporters, nearly two dozen soldiers on the front line described major problems: the Russians were constantly jamming their radios; they didn’t have enough communication equipment; and they often had difficulty reaching a commander to request artillery support.

Talking to units stationed nearby was also a problem and sometimes led to friendly fire, my colleagues Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak report from Sloviansk in the east. Updated June 28, 2022, 5:23 p.m. ET Ukrainian frontline troops are often unable to communicate with artillery units supporting them with howitzers and rocket launchers. These artillery units often rely on their own drones and intelligence provided by the United States. This disconnect has left soldiers on the front lines increasingly alone, with deadly results. Authorities estimate that there are up to 200 casualties a day. The most reliable tool Ukrainians have received, albeit in small amounts, has been Starlink satellite internet, enabled by a small antenna that can be plugged in to act like any Wi-Fi network. so far, the Russians have failed to jam the antennas. Ukrainian troops in more specialized units have been issued encrypted radios supplied by the United States and can talk to each other unhindered, a soldier said, but the high speed of the radios has allowed the Russians to find the locations from which the troops emit.

How did the war change your view of the world? The Russian onslaught is now in its fifth month, with no end in sight. Many people in Ukraine are suffering. Many more around the world have friends and family in Ukraine, Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe whose lives have been turned upside down. But the conflict has also reverberated beyond Europe, disrupting the economies of all regions, reshaping global security and touching many of our lives in unforeseen ways.

These events create uncertainty and change expectations about the world around us. If your view of the world has been changed by this conflict, we would like to hear about it. We asked readers: How has this war changed your view of the world? We were looking for examples both large and small. You can share your story here. What else was following In Ukraine In Russia Russian imports have plummeted, including from countries that have refused to impose sanctions, including China, according to a study. Around the world We also recommend Thanks for reading. I’ll be back tomorrow Yana Sign up here to receive the briefing by email. What did you like? What do you want to see here? Email your thoughts to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/28/briefing/russia-ukraine-war-nato-turkey-communication.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos