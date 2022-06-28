Donald Trump is indignant at the damning testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson





Former President Donald Trump was furious on Tuesday over Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the congressional select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

Hutchinson, a top aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified at a last-minute hearing on Tuesday afternoon, where she recounted her experiences at the White House during the days around the January 6 riot.

She made several bombshell revelations about how Trump and the White House responded to the violent riot, when a group of her supporters sought to pressure Congress to block certification of the 2020 presidential election on the basis of unfounded allegations of electoral fraud.

During his testimony, Hutchinson made several new allegations against Trump, including that he was involved in a physical altercation with his security detail on January 6 and that he did not care whether attendees of his speech that morning were carrying arms.

Former President Donald Trump fumed over Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday. Hutchinson served as the aide to former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Above, Hutchinson testifies in Washington, DC, on June 28. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After the hearing, the former president, who has long opposed the investigation into the attack, lashed out at the former White House aide on his social media site Truth Social, where he downplayed her role in the administration and accused her of lying.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is except that I’ve heard very negative things about her (totally bogus and ‘leaky’), and when she asked to leave with some other the team in Florida after serving a full term, I personally declined his request. Why did she want to come with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I did not want her to leave, or be a member of the team. This is bad news,” he wrote.

During the hearing, Hutchinson told a story from Tony Ornato, the deputy director of the US Secret Service’s Office of Training. Hutchinson said Ornato told him that when security refused to take Trump to the Capitol, the former president allegedly grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle transporting him.

When Trump’s security chief Bobby Engel explained they couldn’t get to the Capitol, the former president allegedly pounced on Engel, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also alleged Trump threw food at a wall after former Attorney General William Barr said in a Dec. 1, 2020, interview that there was no evidence of voter fraud. She also said that Trump had already thrown away dishes. Trump dismissed both stories on Tuesday.

“His false story that I tried to grab the wheel of the White House limo in order to steer it to the Capitol building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, as is the screening committee itself – it doesn’t wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

In another post, Trump disputed his claim that he was upset that security wouldn’t let people carrying guns into his Jan. 6 speech.

“I didn’t want or ask that we make room for armed people to watch my speech. Who would ever want that? Not me!” he wrote.

He went on to lash out at Hutchinson in a series of other posts, dubbing her “a Total Phony!!!” and “a third-rate social climber”.

“His body language is that of a total bull….artist. Fantasy Land!” Trump wrote.

Even still, others who followed the investigation said Hutchinson’s testimony was among the most compelling presented so far.

This is the most amazing testimony I have ever seen, heard or read.

You could plead or investigate for a thousand years and never see anything quite as mind-blowing as this.

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 28, 2022

“This is the most amazing testimony I have ever seen, heard or read,” tweeted conservative lawyer George Conway. “You could plead or investigate for a thousand years and never see anything as mind-blowing as this.”

Brett Baier: “This testimony was very compelling from start to finish. She obviously had access to all the players. We are now hearing from the former president on various posts where he questions her accuracy… Cassidy Hutchison is under oath the United States Parliament.” pic.twitter.com/aNifhwMLXh

— Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) June 28, 2022

“That testimony was very compelling from start to finish. She obviously had access to all the players,” Fox News host Brett Baier said.

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for further comment.

