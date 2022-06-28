Hong Kong steps up COVID-19 testing as details of President Xi’s visit emerge





Hong Kong’s government has stepped up its COVID-19 testing program and advised against large family gatherings, days before landmark celebrations to mark 25 years of Chinese rule and a reported visit by President Xi Jinping. Testing over the next few days will focus on high-risk districts where infections have broken out and where coronavirus has been found in sewage samples, the government said in a statement. Mandatory testing has already been stepped up in these areas in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Hong Kong has resisted tighter social restrictions in recent months despite rising cases. This puts the city’s pandemic approach at odds with Xi’s flagship COVID-Zero policy. The ramping up of the testing program comes ahead of a planned two-day visit by Xi for birthday festivities. According to the South China Morning Post, Xi will begin his trip to Hong Kong on June 30 ahead of the 25-year celebrations on July 1. Thousands of police will descend on the West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus, where Xi and mainland officials are due to arrive from Shenzhen, the newspaper said. Xi will not spend the night in Hong Kong, according to the report. He will attend a banquet hosted by outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam at his official residence on Thursday, according to the Post. For more news on the coronavirus, visit our dedicated page. It will be Xi’s first visit to the city in five years, and his first outside the mainland since January 2020, as his pandemic policies have largely closed China’s borders. The Hong Kong government said the virus had recently emerged in sewage from Wan Chai, Sha Tin and Yau Tsim Mong districts and residents had received rapid test kits. The government will continue to distribute free tests to people aged 60 and over, adding to the 11 million kits already distributed, he said. The city will not carry out mass testing like neighboring Macau, HK01 reported, citing talks between new health chief Lo Chung-maus and politicians. The government urged the population to be vigilant. They should be tested frequently, continue to observe social distancing measures, avoid going out and participating in crowded or unnecessary activities or gatherings as much as possible, he said. Read more: Pfizer says COVID-19 injections against omicron elicit strong immune response Nasal swabs remain best method for testing for COVID-19: study Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID-19

