Jokowi and Iriana take the extraordinary train prepared by the Ukrainian government

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and mother Iriana Joko Widodo and his limited entourage left Poland to Ukraine Tuesday (6/28/2022) evening local time.

According to a press release from the presidential secretariat, the two men departed from platform 4 of Przemysl Glowny station in the town of Przemysl, Poland.

The car carrying the President Jokowi and Ms Iriana and a limited entourage left for Kyiv in Ukraine at exactly 9:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday evening.

President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana used the extraordinary train prepared by the Ukrainian government, as did heads of state who visited Ukraine some time ago.

The president and his entourage are expected to arrive in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, the next day or Wednesday (6/29/2022) local time.

The President and Ms Iriana were also accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana Joko Widodo and their delegation left Munich, Germany for Poland on Tuesday (28/6/2022).

As previously reported, the trip that will be made by President Jokowi and his entourage from Poland to Kyiv is expected to last approximately 12 hours.

According to information from the Press Office of the Presidential Palace, the agenda for the visit of President Jokowi and Mrs Iriana Jokowi and their restricted entourage to Ukraine was very well prepared.

However, these layouts are flexible to adapt to any dynamic conditions in the field.

