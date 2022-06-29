Donald Trump wanted to walk the Capitol with the crowd, the January 6 committee hears





Donald Trump clashed with the US Secret Service as he tried to drive to the Capitol with his crowd of supporters on January 6 last year, even after learning they were carrying weapons, according to the Congressional panel’s revelations investigating the attack.

At a hearing on the attempted insurrection that was abruptly called Tuesday afternoon, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, said the former president wanted to join the rioters as they moved to storm the halls of Congress and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

However, Trump was arrested by the Secret Service, resulting in an altercation inside the presidential vehicle in which he attempted to grab his steering wheel.

“Sir, you have to take your hand off the wheel,” recalled Hutchinson, an agent who told the president. The Secret Service said in a statement that they are “cooperating with the select committee. . . and will continue to do so, including formally responding to the committee regarding new allegations that emerged in today’s testimony.

Earlier in the hearing, Hutchinson described how Trump dismissed warnings that his National Mall supporters that day were armed.

“They are not here to hurt me. Remove the effing mags. Let my people in. They can walk to the Capitol from here,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson.

Mags is a reference to magnetometers, metal detectors that were used to prevent armed supporters from entering the pro-Trump rally.

Hutchinson also said that Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, warned her that “things could get really, really bad” on January 6, underlining how well the former president’s inner circle was aware of the potential of violence before the attack on the Capitol. .

The bipartisan panel did not expect to hold hearings this week, but changed its plans to “present newly obtained evidence and receive testimony”, he said.

Hutchinson opened his testimony by describing his meeting with Rudy Giuliani at the White House on January 2. She said the former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer told her to expect that on Jan. 6, “we’re going to the Capitol.”

When she asked Meadows what that might refer to, Trump’s chief of staff replied that “things could get really, really bad.”

“Tonight was the first time I remember being scared and nervous about what might happen on January 6th,” Hutchinson said. “I was more concerned with what was going on with the planning aspects.”

She also told the panel how White House attorney Pat Cipollone confronted Meadows as the riot unfolded. “Mark, something has to be done or people are going to die. The blood is going to be on your scary hands,” he said, according to Hutchinson. However, Meadows reportedly pushed back, saying Trump didn’t want to do anything to stop the onslaught.

Since they began this month, the committee’s January 6 public hearings have proven more damaging to Trump than expected. They show how he went to press state officials, his own Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a violent mob, to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. be certified.

Recommended

Hutchinson had previously testified privately before the committee, and portions of his testimony were released at a hearing last week. In one of the clips, she named some of the Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives who asked Trump for forgiveness over their efforts to nullify the election. Hutchinson was a former Republican aide in the House of Representatives before moving to the White House.

The committee sought not only to reconstruct the events of January 6, 2021, but also to grasp what led to the riot and Trump’s actions during that time.

As the panel laid out its case, calls grew for the Justice Department to prosecute Trump for trying to prevent Biden’s victory. It is unclear, however, whether Attorney General Merrick Garland will take this step.

