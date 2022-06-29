Boris Johnson urges NATO allies to increase military spending





MADRID (AFP, REUTERS) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge NATO allies at a summit in Madrid to increase defense spending in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his office said on Tuesday June 28. After Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pledged to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense in order to ensure the readiness of the alliance by 2024. Only eight of NATO’s 30 members met or exceeded that target in 2021, but a number of countries like Germany and Italy have increased defense spending this year due to the war in Ukraine. “We need allies – all allies – to dig deep to restore deterrence and provide defense in the decade to come,” Johnson said Wednesday at the NATO summit in Madrid, his office said. in a press release. “The 2% was always meant to be a floor, not a ceiling and allies must continue to step up in this time of crisis,” he added. During the flight to Madrid, the British Prime Minister said there needed to be “a conversation within NATO” on a new defense investment target after 2024. NATO “must adapt to face new and increased threats” with “long-term investments” as well as a willingness “to increase defense spending to adapt to crises and urgent needs”, the UK government said in a statement. Mr Johnson will also announce at the summit that Britain will provide rapid reinforcements for Estonia if needed, and deploy artillery, air defense and helicopters to the country. Estonia was annexed by the former Soviet Union in 1940 and gained independence in 1991. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have demanded that their region receive the largest buildup of combat-ready NATO forces in Europe since the end of the war. Cold War, fearing they might be next. Britain has provided massive military support worth €1.3 billion (S$1.9 billion) to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Mr Johnson, however, is being criticized by the opposition and some lawmakers in his own party for reneging on his campaign promise to increase military spending in 2022 above the rate of inflation, which is expected to hit more than 10% this year. Britain’s defense spending is expected to hit 2.3% of its gross domestic product this year due to increased military support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of that country, the government said on Tuesday. a statement. The estimate came after UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called for more funding, saying Britain needed to boost defense investment to deal with threats not just from Russia, but also from China and other countries. Mr Wallace has urged Mr Johnson to increase the defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2028, according to a Talk TV report. Britain’s new projection would be higher than NATO’s estimate of spending 2.12% of GDP on defense this year, and higher at around 2.26% in 2021.

