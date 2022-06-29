Donald Trump collapses on Truth Social over Cassidy Hutchinson’s January 6 testimony





Just when you thought you knew everything about the January 6 attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a new revelation comes.

But this explosive last-minute testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, former senior aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, is unlike anything we’ve heard before.

And the former president isn’t too happy with what Hutchinson shared with the select committee and the public, if his posts on Truth Social throughout the televised hearing are any indication.

“I barely know who this person Cassidy Hutchinson is except that I’ve heard very negative things about him (totally false and ‘leaky’)…” Trump posted on his platform. social media in his first of a dozen rants. “She’s bad news!”

During Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday, we found that Trump had apparently urged the Secret Service to remove metal detectors from the area where he was giving his speech on the morning of Jan. 6. The attendees were, after all, his supporters, and Trump said they were “not here to hurt me,” Hutchinson testified.

Trump’s response to Truth Social? Denial.

Trump denounced Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony in real time. Credit: Mashable screenshot

“I didn’t want or ask that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech. Who would ever want that?” he posted on his social network, which he only started using last month. ” Not me ! Moreover, no weapon was found or brought into the Capitol building… So where were all these weapons?

However, Trump’s defense is incorrect. A number of his supporters carried firearms as they stormed the Capitol that day and are charged accordingly. Other Trump supporters also carried knives, bats and other weapons that day.

Hutchinson also said Trump apparently thought he was going to be escorted to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to join the rioters after his speech ended. Once in the presidential limo, he discovered that the Secret Service refused to let him go. Angered, Hutchinson said Trump then rushed to the wheel of the limo and got into a fight with his security.

The former White House top aide also said she was aware of some interesting details that happened before the events of January 6. In December 2020, Trump became so furious after finding out that then-Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed his claims of voter fraud and threw his lunch against the wall, she testified. Hutchinson found a broken plate and ketchup dripping from the wall in the White House dining room.

So Trump also shared responses on Truth Social to those parts of Hutchinson’s testimony.

“His false story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limo in order to direct it to the Capitol building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, as is the screening committee itself,” wrote Trump. “It wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

“Her story of me throwing food away is also fake…and why should SHE clean up, I barely knew who she was?” He continued.

From there, Trump went on to demonstrate how he would never act in a fit of rage by…acting in a fit of rage.

The 45th president has continued to show his disapproval. Credit: Mashable screenshot

“His body language is that of a total bull….artist. Fantasy Land!” posted Trump.

“A total fake!!!” he said in another Truth Social article.

The 45th president also denied saying his vice president, Mike Pence, ‘deserved’ to be hanged for not helping Trump overthrow the 2020 presidential election he lost to current President Joe Biden. .

Trump then called the hearing a “kangaroo court!” because there was no “cross-examination of the witness”. It is important to note that this is not a trial. Trump and the Republican Party also declined to participate in the hearings.

All in all, if you were wondering what Trump’s behavior on Twitter would have been like during these hearings if he hadn’t been banned, Trump shows you right on Truth Social: pejoratives and chit-chat with a few Trump- classic isms sprinkled with But given that it’s on his own social media platform, he’s now monetizing it as well…at least while he can.

A federal criminal investigation is currently threatening the merger deal between Trump’s social media business and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a publicly traded front company. The merger would essentially accelerate Trump’s pursuit of becoming a publicly traded company. Shares of DWAC fell on the news.

Between the Jan. 6 select committee and this investigation, expect more tweets of angry…er…Trump “truths” in the near future.

