President Joe Biden and leader Xi Jinping expected to talk soon

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to each other in the coming weeks, but not immediately after the G-7 summitWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.

Meanwhile, diplomatic chiefs from the United States and China are planning meetings on the sidelines of next month’s G-20 ministerial meeting in Bali, Indonesia, according to diplomatic sources.

Sullivan told reporters there was an “urgent need” for consultations between G-7 members and NATO to address the challenges posed by China as it seeks “alignment among key democracies world market to address some of these challenges”. , China’s non-trade economic practices, its approach to debt and its approach to human rights.

The leaders of the NATO countries will meet in Madrid at the end of this week. US officials and analysts say discussing approaches to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is high on the agenda as NATO is set to certify its new Strategic Concept, the most important working document this year. of the organization since the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949. The latest Strategic Concept was agreed in 2010.

NATO’s strategic concept speaks in an unprecedented way about the challenge posed by China, Sullivan said on Monday, adding that competition between the United States and China does not mean confrontation or conflict, a notion that China rejected.

