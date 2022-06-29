G7 Summit – Prime Minister Modi leaves for the United Arab Emirates after attending the G7 summit in Germany

He also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and had productive discussions as two leaders reviewed India-EU cooperation in trade, investment, technology and development. climate action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a short visit to the UAE on Tuesday after attending the G7 summit in Germany on the sidelines of which he met several world leaders.

In the United Arab Emirates, he will convey his personal condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Zayed Al Nahyan, in office since 2004, died aged 73 after a long illness on May 13.

Modi had expressed his sorrow over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations flourished.

“Leaving Germany after a productive visit during which I attended the @G7 summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at fostering well-being and prosperity in the world,” Modi said. tweeted.

“I thank the German people, @Bundeskanzler Scholz and the German government for their hospitality throughout the visit. I am confident that the Indo-German friendship will reach new heights in the times to come,” the prime minister wrote. .

On Monday, Modi highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, during a G7 summit session.

During his two-day visit to Germany, Modi met his counterparts from the UK, Japan and Italy and exchanged with them on a series of issues.

Modi also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and had productive discussions as the two leaders reviewed India-EU cooperation in trade, investment, technology and climate action.

He also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Germany.

During his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders agreed to advance the India-Germany strategic partnership in addition to further diversifying bilateral cooperation on climate-related issues for the benefit of their people and the entire planet.

Modi also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and reviewed progress made in bilateral relations and reaffirmed the need to further deepen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, food security, defense, pharmaceuticals and digital financial inclusion.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a range of bilateral and global issues over a cup of tea.

Modi also met with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Sunday, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at a massive community event at the Audi Dome indoor arena in Munic