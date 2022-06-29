Angry, Violent, Reckless: Testimony Paints Shocking Portrait of Trump | January 6 hearings





He pounced on a secret service agent’s throat. He threw dishes during tantrums. And he wanted the metal detectors removed so his fans could parade with guns and knives.

A stunning portrayal of Donald Trump as a lopsided and personally violent president emerged during Tuesday’s hearing of the congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol.

Even for a country and a political press corps long accustomed to breaking the norms of the Trump years, the painted image of Trump at the surprise hearing came as a shock to the system. The January 6 panel had promised new revelations and it did not disappoint.

Never before in American history have we seen such shocking credible testimony against a United States president before Congress, Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, told MSNBC. It is a day that will hold a very important place in American history.

The star witness in the hastily arranged hearing was Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She described how Trump wanted to go to the US Capitol with his supporters on January 6 after delivering a fiery speech urging them to fight for him.

Hutchinson, 25, told the panel that Tony Ornato, the White House deputy chief of staff, told him that Trump had a very strong and very angry response when he was told he would instead be fired. to the White House.

Trump reportedly told a Secret Service agent: I am President Effing. Take me to the Capitol now.

When the officer refused, Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo, known as the Beast. His security detail, Robert Engel, grabbed his arm and said, Sir, you need to get your hand off the wheel. Went back to the west wing. Were not going to the Capitol.

Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of a car to drive to Capitol Hill, a former aide testifies on video

Hutchinson told the hearing that Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Engels’ collarbone. Engel never contradicted the account, she added.

The committee also heard how Trump erupted in fury on Dec. 1 after his attorney general, William Barr, gave an interview to The Associated Press saying there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Hutchinson remembers seeing a broken china plate and ketchup on the wall of a White House dining room. The valet had explained that the president was extremely angry at the AP attorney general’s interview and threw his lunch against the wall.

It was not an isolated incident. She added: There are several times I saw him throwing dishes or turning the tablecloth over to let all the contents of the table fall on the floor and break or go everywhere.

The account demonstrated that the January 6 coup attempt was not an anomaly but a mark for a man who seems to view violence as a sport. Trump has long been a big part of the boxing and wrestling world, and in a 2013 interview he said of organized crime: I’ve met a few of these people on occasion. They happen to be very nice people.

During his election campaign in 2016, he told a crowd of protesters: If you see someone about to throw a tomato, smash them, would you? I promise you that I will pay the legal fees. To another he said of a protester: Get him out. Try not to hurt him. If you do, I will defend you in court. Do not worry.

Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, Hutchinson told the House Select Committee that Trump had been told that those at the Jan. 6 rally had guns, knives and other weapons and that he was disappointed that they had been turned away.

She said: I heard the president say something to the effect of, I don’t care if they have guns. They are not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags [magnetometers] a way. Let my people in, they can walk to the Capitol from here.

After the session, committee member Jamie Raskin told reporters, “We upset the President of the United States that the Secret Service and other authorities were using metal detectors for people entering his rally and he wanted ‘they were removed so that everyone could enter, including armed people and there were official reports of people wearing AR-15s that day.

There was more. Hutchinson testified that as the mob chased Mike Pence, Meadows told White House attorney Pat Cipollone that Trump was unbothered. I remember Pat saying they were literally calling the vice president to hang. And Mark said something to the effect of, You heard it, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they are doing anything wrong.

And at the end of the session, Liz Cheney, the vice president, showed witnesses had received calls and messages from people close to Trump telling them he knew they would stick to depositions. Beschloss tweeted: Why does this sound like a hearing investigating a gangster?

All of this proved that, despite countless newspaper articles and books, Trump’s four years as president still has the power to make jaws drop.

How bad his detractors think it was, there’s always another revelation around the corner that shows it was even worse. Perhaps most incredible of all, the man who sought to overthrow American democracy is the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. For now, at least.

Mehdi Hasan, broadcaster and journalist, posted on Twitter: Listening to this audience today is another reminder that there is no aspect of the Trump presidency that could be written by a television writer in a writing room. . It would be ridiculed as too unbelievable and too unrealistic and too crazy.

But everything happened. In real life.

