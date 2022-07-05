Four Congress workers detained for releasing black balloons after Prime Minister Modi’s helicopter took off

Four Congress workers have been arrested for releasing black balloons after Prime Minister Modi’s helicopter took off from Gannavaram airport near Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh.

Police say there was no security breach when he arrived amid Congress protests and balloons were released five minutes after the Prime Minister’s helicopter left and arrests were made .

The Prime Minister reached the airport after launching a celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram in the state. Police officials said a strict security cordon had been put in place around the airport.

Vijay Pal, DSP, Krishna District, said four Congress workers have been arrested in the case and a few others are yet to be arrested.

“The four arrested congressional workers will be arraigned in court,” he said.

In his address to the gathering to mark the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Alluri Sitarama Raju, the Prime Minister said he felt privileged to have the opportunity to salute the land of Andhra Pradesh which has a such a rich heritage. He referred to the confluence of major events like Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and the 100 years of the Rampa rebellion.

The Prime Minister bowed to the memory of “Manyam Veerudu” Alluri Sitarama Raju and paid tribute to him on behalf of the country. He also expressed his joy at meeting the family members of the great freedom fighter.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the “Adivasi Parampara” and freedom fighters from the tradition of Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi said today’s program reflects the commitment to raise awareness of the heroic deeds of the country’s freedom fighters.