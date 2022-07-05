Is the Saudi prince safe from prosecution? The U.S. District Court asks the government





The fiancée of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Saudi Arabia in 2018, Hatice Cengiz, has filed a civil complaint against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the United States. The Biden administration has until August 1 to respond to the petition. U.S. District Court Judge John Bates said in an order Friday that the U.S. government may respond to the case, among other things, “concerning the applicability of head of state immunity in this case.” If the government does not respond, Mohammad and the other defendants have until August 16 to respond. Mohammed bin Salman and 20 co-defendants were named in a 2020 lawsuit filed by Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a human rights organization Khashoggi set up before his assassination. According to the lawsuit, Khashoggi was tortured, killed and dismembered on the orders of the Crown Prince, also known by the initials MBS. Motions to dismiss Cengiz’s suit have been filed by the crown prince and two of the co-defendants, who argue the court lacks both material and personal jurisdiction. Saudi officials attributed Khashoggi’s death to “rogue agents”. However, the Crown Prince has previously denied ordering the murder of the journalist. In 2018, the CIA came to the opposite conclusion to Saudi Arabia’s claim that the crown prince was unaware of the plot and did not give the green light to kill Khashoggi. The upcoming visit “will strengthen the historic and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, as the two countries aim to deepen and strengthen existing areas of cooperation, and lay the foundations for future of this strategic partnership,” according to the Saudi Embassy. On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi was murdered after going to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get the papers he needed to marry Cengiz. He had sharply criticized the crown prince, who essentially rules Saudi Arabia and has led a crackdown on competitors and dissidents, in columns to The Washington Post in the months preceding this visit. The Turkish government first made public the death and dismemberment of the journalist. After the murder, attempts to isolate Saudi leaders and a worldwide wave of disgust erupted. After the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completed its trial of alleged members of the Saudi team that killed the journalist at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, a separate effort to prosecute Khashoggi’s murder in Turkey recently ended. The suspects were tried in their absence while they were all in Saudi Arabia. The trial was suspended in Turkey in April just as Erdogan’s administration tried to mend its severed ties with the kingdom after Khashoggi’s murder. Regarding the Turkish decision and his American case, Cengiz said at the time, “We will seek justice in the United States.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/is-the-saudi-prince-immune-from-lawsuits-us-district-court-asks-govt-2363543/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos