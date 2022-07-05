Pakistani army chief tells army and ISI to stay away from politics





Reported by:| Edited by: | Source: IANS | Updated: July 05, 2022, 01:48 IST

Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa issued new instructions to all his commanders and key officers, including those associated with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), so that they stay away from politics and avoid interacting with politicians. These instructions were given in the wake of PTI propaganda directed by Imran Khan against the military establishment alleging that some ISI officials were involved in political engineering to manipulate the upcoming by-elections in Punjab to the detriment of the PTI , reported The News.

Defense sources deplore these allegations and revealed that ISI sector commander Lahore who is being slandered by the PTI leadership has not even been in Lahore for more than a fortnight in relation to part of his professional work in Islamabad.

PTI leader and former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid recently appointed the sector commander and accused him of getting involved in politics to organize the by-elections in the province. Before Rashid, it was former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who alleged that some invisible forces are active in influencing the by-elections in the province against the PTI, The News reported.

Lately, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also alleged that some of his candidates have complained to him about receiving phone calls from unknown numbers. He also said his party leaders and workers were under pressure to hold the by-elections.

READ | USA Independence Day 2022: 246 years of freedom for America

Defense sources insist that the PTI, instead of slandering the security establishment, should share the evidence. These sources claimed that even if an iota of evidence were provided, strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-pakistan-army-chief-tells-military-and-isi-to-stay-away-from-politics-2965842 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos