Trump knows rigged election claim is ‘a lie’, says ex-insider Anthony Scaramucci





Former President Donald Trump knows his claim of a rigged presidential election is a lie, former associate Anthony Scaramucci told The New York Times in an article published Sunday.

I believe President Trump knows everything he does is a ruse, Scaramucci, a longtime Trump ally who served in the administration very briefly before the men went their separate ways, told The Times.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Scaraamucci said, Trump would turn to me and others and say funny things like, Why can’t people realize what you realize about me that I play and play at least 50% of the time? He knows it’s all a lie.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, told CNN last month that she heard Trump admit privately that he lost the election, even though he wasn’t happy about it.

Sightings such as Scaramuccis and Farah Griffins are becoming increasingly important as Trump faces potential criminal charges for his role in the violent January 6, 2021 insurgency.

Criminal intent is essential in any charges that may be brought against Trump for his efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election.

Still, a defense attorney could try to argue that Trump genuinely believed he had won the election … and was trying to stop the fraud, Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, told The New Yorker on last month. Proving the mindset is really difficult.

But witnesses are coming forward to say Trump knew he either lost the election or was simply so blindly wedded to power that he would duck all the proper channels and do anything to stay in the White House, even to the point of putting people’s lives in danger.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House panel last week that Trump insisted on dropping security checks at the Jan. 6 rally for his supporters, who were known to bear arms. As Congress gathered to certify the results of the 2020 election, Trump urged them to march to the Capitol and fight like hell.

They’re not here to hurt me, Trump said, according to Hutchinson. The crowd, however, chanted that former Vice President Mike Pence should be hanged, called on lawmakers to drag through the streets and violently attacked police officers.

Solomon Wisenberg, a former deputy independent attorney under Ken Starr who investigated the Whitewater controversy involving Bill and Hillary Clinton, called Hutchinson’s account a smoking gun that argues for Trump’s criminal culpability on seditious conspiracy charges .

Almost every White House official and aide told Trump he lost the election, according to testimony before the Jan. 6 panel. His repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud have all been clearly refuted after extensive investigations.

That means a concept of willful blindness could also be used against Trump in a criminal trial, according to McQuade. A person cannot ignore the likelihood that a fact is true, such as that the election was legitimate, just because he wishes it weren’t true, she explained.

