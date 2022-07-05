Trump’s second term ‘would fuel disease’, says Romney





GOP Sen. Mitt Romney warns that a second Trump would “fuel the disease” of America and make national distrust “incurable”.

In an op-ed published in the Atlantic on Monday, the Utah Republican expressed frustration with the policy options available to Americans, writing that if he wouldn’t want to see former President Donald Trump back in the White House, he would doesn’t do it either. I don’t think President Joe Biden has been able to unify the nation.

“President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, but he has yet to get through our national disease of denial, deception and mistrust,” Romney said. “A Donald Trump return would feed the disease, making it likely incurable.”

In fact, Pew Research compiled three surveys to provide an average showing the median sentiment Americans have toward the federal government as a whole. The 2022 chart shows a drop from the 1960s to 2022, where only 20% of respondents said they trust the federal government to do “about the right thing/most of the time.”

Pew Research Center

“Congress is particularly disappointing,” added the senator. “Our elected officials put their finger in the wind more often than they show. Too often Washington demonstrates the maxim that for evil to thrive, good men need only do nothing.”

Romney, who has worked closely with Biden to pass a number of bipartisan laws, has been a vocal critic of Trump, though he said his fellow Republican would likely win the party’s 2024 nomination if he sought it. .

On Monday, the senator said he hoped for “a president who can rise above the din to unite us behind the truth,” while refraining from naming a candidate who could rise to the challenge.

“Several experienced and intelligent suitors stand in the wings; we are watching closely to see if they also possess the character and ability required to bring the nation together in the face of our common reality,” Romney wrote.

Until there is such a leader, the Republican urged ordinary Americans to fill the void by speaking out on “grievances and resentment” to bring the nation together.

Senator Mitt Romney has said he hopes for a president who can “unite us behind the truth.” Romney speaks to reporters outside the Senate chambers during a round of votes at the United States Capitol on May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“While we wait, leadership must come from fathers and mothers, teachers and nurses, priests and rabbis, businessmen and women, journalists and pundits,” he said. . “It will force us all to rise above ourselves – above our grievances and our resentments – and seize the mantle of leadership that our country so desperately needs.”

Romney’s remarks appear to reflect the growing consensus among Americans who want neither Biden nor Trump as the next president.

A new poll conducted by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris between June 28-29 found that more than 70% of voters do not want Biden to run for a second term. Six in 10 voters also said they didn’t think Trump should run in 2024.

However, both Biden and Trump received the most support in a potential presidential primary, with Biden earning 30% support among Democratic voters and Trump earning 56% support among Republicans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/second-trump-term-would-feed-sickness-romney-says-1721554 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos