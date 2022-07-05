Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was conceived 14 years ago at the premiere of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa





Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was imagined during the premiere of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa. Today, July 4 marks the 14th anniversary of the romantic comedy film starring Imran Khan.

It’s been 14 years since Abbas Tyrewala’s cult classic Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na was released. During the film’s premiere, Aamir Khan, who produced Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, had a chat with Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni. They entered a te–te where they discussed their love for cinema. It was then that Atul felt inspired to write Laal Singh Chaddha.

ATUL WAS INSPIRED TO WRITE LAAL SINGH CHADDHA AFTER TALKING TO AAMIR

July 4 marks 14 years since the release of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa and it has been exactly 14 years since the idea of ​​Laal Singh Chaddha was established. At the premiere of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa, Aamir Khan and Atul Kulkarni discussed their love of cinema and their fascination with the cinematic wonder of Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Both actors agreed that the film should travel to places and touch people. After this conversation, Atul felt inspired to write Laal Singh Chaddha. The intention behind this production was to tell the story of an innocent young man who finds his way to living life happily. Although the film is an embodiment of love, the journey behind its making has not been easy. It took about eight years for Aamir Khan Productions to acquire the rights to Forrest Gump.

ABOUT JAANE YOU… YA JAANE NAA

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa was a huge hit. The film still identifies with Indian youth and resonates with pop culture. From the music to the cinematography, everything about the film was appreciated by the audience. It stars Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA STARS AAMIR AND KAREENA

Directed by Advait Chavan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2022. Earlier, the film was set to release on Baisakhi on April 14, 2022.

