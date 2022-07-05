Boris Johnson has a relationship with the truth that could generously be described as flexible.
Before you even enter the politics, his habit of saying nasty things and flares to get caught were already well established.
The Prime Minister’s honesty is again in the spotlight on what he knew about the allegations against MP Chris Pincher when he promoted him.
He is also eagerly awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into whether he misled Parliament or not.
From his early days as a journalist to the present day, Mr Johnson’s integrity has been in the spotlight.
Here are 10 of the biggest whoppers he’s been responsible for during his controversial career.
- Mr Johnson was sacked as a 23-year-old journalist by The Times for making up a quote from his university godfather about the antics of Edward II and his lover Piers Gaveston at a newly discovered Rose Palace, despite having was built years after Gaveston’s murder. Mr Johnson said in 2013: I lightly sanded something someone said and, yes, it’s very embarrassing and I’m so sorry about that.
- Then-Tory leader Michael Howard sacked Mr Johnson as shadow arts minister in 2004 after deciding he had lied by denying an affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt. Mr. Johnson had insisted: I had no affair with Petronella. It’s complete nonsense.
- Mr Johnson admitted in 2012 that claims in a notorious 2004 op-ed in The Spectator when he was editor, blaming Liverpool fans for the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which killed 97 people, were a lie. Mr. Howard had ordered him to tour the city after it was published to apologize.
- During the year 2016 During the Brexit referendum campaign, Mr Johnson repeatedly quoted a claim on the side of a Vote Leave bus saying: Let’s give our NHS the 350 million the EU takes every week. The UK Statistics Authority then calculated the real figure at 286 million or taking into account the most basic payments from the European Union to Britain of 190 million.
- Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has accused him of lying when he said he was not given advance notice of the BYOB garden party which took place held in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown in May 2020, which the Prime Minister said he only attended briefly, believing it to be a work event.
- Amid revelations of a string of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020 and 2021, Mr Johnson repeatedly insisted the guidelines were followed at all times before receiving a fixed penalty notice speak Metropolitan Police in April for attending a birthday party for himself in June 2020.
- The Prime Minister was criticized by his then ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, in January this year for not disclosing the November 2020 text messages with his Tory counterpart Lord Brownlow, who originally paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, including gold wallpaper at 840 per roll. Mr Johnson had told Lord Geidt he did not know who had paid for the renovations until the media reported in February 2021.
- The Prime Minister did not specify how many children he has. A 2013 court ruling said the public had a right to know that one of them, her daughter Stephanie, came from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre. Mr Johnson’s relationship with third and current wife Carrie began while he was still married to Marina Wheeler, before their divorce in November 2020.
- In January, the Prime Minister told the Commons that when Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was director of public prosecutions he spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and not prosecuting Jimmy Savile. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle slammed the comment as inappropriate, while Downing Street policy chief Munira Mirza resigned and said he should have apologized for the slanderous accusation. A BBC Reality Check investigation found there was no evidence Sir Keir was involved in the decision not to charge Savile with sex offences.
- Mr Johnson told PMQs in April that there were more people at work than there were before the pandemic, having only accepted a month earlier that this was not correct after in have been notified by the UK Statistics Authority.
