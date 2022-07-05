Boris top 10 porkies Guy Venables|Rex Features

Notable untruths made by the Prime Minister (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock)

Boris Johnson has a relationship with the truth that could generously be described as flexible.

Before you even enter the politics, his habit of saying nasty things and flares to get caught were already well established.

The Prime Minister’s honesty is again in the spotlight on what he knew about the allegations against MP Chris Pincher when he promoted him.

He is also eagerly awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into whether he misled Parliament or not.

From his early days as a journalist to the present day, Mr Johnson’s integrity has been in the spotlight.

Here are 10 of the biggest whoppers he’s been responsible for during his controversial career.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Downing Street, London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Critics say he made a habit of lying and getting caught (Picture: AP)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Dominic Cummings, former adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, poses for photographers outside his home on January 24, 2022 in London, England. Sue Gray, a civil servant who is permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, is due to issue a report this week following her investigation into parties in Downing Street which may have breached Covid-19 lockdown rules. Mr Cummings is expected to give evidence to the inquest today. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings accused Boris of being very familiar with the famous bring your own booze event held in Downing Street during the lockdown (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

  • In January, the Prime Minister told the Commons that when Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was director of public prosecutions he spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and not prosecuting Jimmy Savile. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle slammed the comment as inappropriate, while Downing Street policy chief Munira Mirza resigned and said he should have apologized for the slanderous accusation. A BBC Reality Check investigation found there was no evidence Sir Keir was involved in the decision not to charge Savile with sex offences.
  • Mr Johnson told PMQs in April that there were more people at work than there were before the pandemic, having only accepted a month earlier that this was not correct after in have been notified by the UK Statistics Authority.

