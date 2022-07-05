The testimony of White House staffers on January 6 drew blood and changed everything





The Jan. 6 sixth House special committee hearing investigating the Capitol attack was decidedly damaging to the two main perpetrators of the failed effort to oust former President Donald Trump and his chief of staff. Mark Meadows.

The former commander-in-chief and his chief of staff were noticeably hurt by the detailed accounts of former Meadows close aide and star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a 20-something whose veneer of testimony belies her age and experience . And she has survived it favorably so far, despite the ongoing oppressive discredit campaign by Trump and MAGA thugs.

His stories have armed the committee and the country with a spotlight on the activities and statements of these two central actors on and around January 6. As a true supporter of the Trump presidency and as a true White House insider, Hutchinson demands accountability for both.

His testimony exposed Trump’s nefarious actions and possible motives, as well as Meadows’ empowering and irresponsible reactions. Both, she said, knew attendees of the Jan. 6 rally were armed and potentially dangerous, but Trump pressured them to march to the Capitol. Meadows did little or nothing to influence the situation. According to his testimony, Trump was at best indifferent to the harm Vice President Mike Pence suffered from the rioters. Meadows showed no compensatory initiative.

Meadows, in fact, lived up to his wet noodle caricature after his book came out last year when Trump decried it as fake news, and Meadows quickly agreed. Meadows was so incompetent he couldn’t even get the presidential pardon that Hutchinson said he wanted.

By the end of Hutchinson’s testimony, she had revealed numerous holes in the flanks of Trump’s camps that the committee and others could aggressively exploit in future proceedings. With the intermission of committee hearings, Trump is getting restless and Meadows is likely starting to think about immunity for his testimony.

I am convinced that the committee’s purpose in getting Hutchinson to testify when she did was to coerce the cooperation of a semi-hostile Meadows and a reluctant former White House attorney, Pat Cipollone.

Cipollone, Hutchinson testified, was trying to keep Trump out of harm’s way, criminally, at every turn, especially if Trump had gone to Capitol Hill. The portrait she painted was of Cipollone dousing all of Trump’s co-conspirators, including Trump, with a fire extinguisher. Never mind the old adage that you just have to follow the money to find the crime. In that case, just follow Cipollone and the Justice Department will have a roadmap for the criminal exposure of Trump’s co-conspirators.

And now the committee has assigned Cipollone, for obvious reasons.

Hutchinson’s testimony demands a response from Cipollone: ​​from the moment she concluded her story, the spotlight immediately turned on him awaiting a required response. He has no choice but to negotiate an appropriate option to answer the questions of the committee and the country.

During the third committee hearing earlier this month, testimony established that at least in the Trump campaigns’ response to the election loss, there were two opposing sides: Team Normal and Team Crazy. But in fact, it seems that for every nefarious scheme to nullify the election, John Eastman’s scheme to bully Pence into stopping the electoral count; Rudy Giuliani’s scheme to obtain alternative electoral rolls in swing states; Jeffrey Clark’s scheme to legitimize voter fraud allegations through the DOJ, there was an equal and opposite team: each scheme had its own version of each team. For example, in the DOJ outline, Team Crazy would have included Clark and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), while Team Normal would have been the DOJ’s top brass.

Simply put, Team Normal in any case was always the adults in the room. Team Crazy has always been the crooks. In other words: Team Crazy was the arsonists, Team Normal the firefighters.

The only person trying to put out all the fires was apparently Pat Cipollone.

He had the widest possible view of the entire enterprise, from the 30,000 foot level as well as from the ground floor.

This is why he is subpoenaed, and this is why it is imperative that he testify.

So far, this select committee has lived up to its bill of blowing off the roof of the House, provided you view it as slow-motion video. It’s hard to say where the video is right now, but it’s heading in the right direction.

Who gets a front row seat for this video is DOJ and they’re squirming.

Officials there reportedly felt caught off guard by Hutchinson’s testimony, feeling offended that they had not obtained advance copies of his depositions and videos. It’s clear that the DOJ underestimated the ability of committees to move the narrative forward in a compelling way. They are now hats off to the committee.

This development leaves the committee in the enviable position of not having to make a criminal dismissal at the end of its work. The more information the committee obtains and reveals, the fewer grounds there are for a criminal referral. Let the information speak for itself. The DOJ is clearly listening intently. For the committee, sending a reference now is like sending a tweet in ALL CAPS. Coldness.

What good is intelligence in Ukraine? The Supreme Court pulls back against the Constitution

What the committee could do that would be much more effective and fair is to use its full weight against those who allegedly intimidated Cassidy Hutchinson before her testimony and to protect her and others who came forward and were intimidated. This is the obligation and the responsibility of the committees.

Hutchinson especially after all, she has drawn the blood of hearts to account.

Kris Kolesnik is a 34-year veteran of federal government surveillance. He spent 19 years as a senior adviser and director of investigations for Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa). Kolesnik then became executive director of the National Whistleblower Center. Finally, he spent 10 years working with the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of the Interior as Associate Inspector General for External Affairs.

