Turkey’s inflation hits 24-year high, CPI rises nearly 80% annually





Inflation in Turkey has reached multi-decade highs as the policies implemented by President Tayyip Erdogan continue to weigh on the country’s economy. The consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 78.62% annually and 4.95% monthly in June, according to a July 4 report. Press release by the Turkish Statistical Institute. This is the highest annual inflation rate since September 1998, when it reached 80.4%. On a monthly basis, transport costs increased by 10.59%, accommodation by 8.34% and food and non-alcoholic beverages by 2.09%. Transportation increased the most on an annual basis, with an increase of 123.37%. Next come food and non-alcoholic beverages at 93.93%, furniture and household equipment at 81.14%, hotels, cafes and restaurants at 79.55%, housing at 75.09% and alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 70.99%. In an interview with Reuters, Witold Bahrke, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management based in Denmark, ranked Turkey as being in a class of its own when it comes to inflation in emerging markets. He blamed the lack of a credible policy response. Inflation is a general problem for [emerging markets]. And in Turkey you end up with a toxic mix because we also have a political problem, Bahrke said, adding that he expects the pound to weaken further. Last year, the lira lost 44% of its value against the US dollar. This year, it’s down 21 percent. Erdogans policies Although Turkey faces the same inflationary pressures as other countries, Erdogan’s policies are said to have deepened the crisis, driving down the value of the lira and making imports more expensive. As central banks in major countries raise interest rates to fight inflation, Erdogan instructed the country’s central bank in September to cut rates. Since December, Turkey has maintained interest rates at 14%. Erdogan defended his financial policy, saying lowering rates would boost exports and reduce inflation. Last month, Erdogan said Turkey would continue to lower interest rates rather than raise them despite the high cost of living. The president expects inflation to come down to appropriate levels by February or March next year. Given the imbalances, a soft landing for the economy looks like the best-case scenario, but getting there won’t be easy or desirable before the election, said Emre Akcakmak, Dubai-based senior consultant for East Capital.Reuters. Barclays expects inflation in Turkey to peak at around 88% on an annual basis in October and then slow to 67% by the end of this year. Follow Naveen Athrappully is a reporter and covers world affairs and events at The Epoch Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/turkey-inflation-hits-highest-in-24-years-cpi-increases-almost-80-percent-annually_4576411.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos