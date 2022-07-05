PTI demands forensic analysis of audio leaks – Breaking News – The Nation





ISLAMABAD – The controversy over the leaked audio of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, deepened on Monday, with the opposition PTI linking the leak to unauthorized phone recordings of politicians and the PML- N in power alleging it is now clear the former first lady was behind the malicious campaign against state institutions. PTI leaders said a forensic analysis of the audio clip would determine its authenticity, but at the same time added that the phone recording was illegal and that the Supreme Court (SC) should take a suo motu opinion of the affair.

On Saturday, an audio clip had gone viral on social media in which Bushra Bibi was heard directing the party’s social media chief, Dr Arsalan Khalid, to lead a traitorous trend against political opponents.

We don’t know anything about the audio and forensics would determine its authenticity as the conversation was fabricated by copy and paste, PTI chief Dr Shireen Mazari said at a press conference here with the vice president leader of the parties, Fawad Chaudhry.

She said the audio was irrelevant but the real problem was the phone recording.

She said that in 1997, the SC issued a ruling in the case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto against former President Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari that official or private conversations could not be recorded. She said the decision was made after Ms Bhutto’s then government was fired over the phone recording allegation.

Dr Mazari claimed that in 2015, an intelligence agency in the country admitted in the Supreme Court that it recorded around 7,000 phone calls in just one month. She said only intelligence agencies had the means and technical capacity to record phones, which was illegal under the SC decision. She added that the court had more than once issued rulings on illegal recordings.

She said a secure line at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home had been taped and added that the SC should take cognizance of it suo motu to find out which agencies were engaging in this illegal act and violating her order. This is an insult to SC.

PML-N says former first lady is trying to hide her corruption

Referring to a news report, the PTI leader warned that if another conversation between Prime Minister Khan and his Principal Secretary Azam Khan were leaked, it would not only be a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, but also a official secret act. Conversations at the government level are protected by the Official Secrecy Act, she said and added, We will not remain silent on this.

She pointed out that the leaked audio was meant to hide the plot that allegedly caused the ousting of the government from the PTI. She accused neutrals and incumbents of making efforts to divert people’s attention from this foreign conspiracy. She said the timing of the audio was significant as it was leaked when the PTI was holding weekend protest rallies.

Former human rights minister Dr Mazari said Khan’s family was targeted because the incumbent government could find no evidence of corruption against him. It’s not politics at all.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that phones were recorded and conversations leaked all the time.

He also lambasted Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for claiming that the PTI had approached US official Donald Lu asking for forgiveness. Khan alleged the official played a role in his ousting as prime minister.

Responding to pressure from the PTI leadership, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at a press conference alleged that the malicious campaign waged by the PTI against state institutions was the brainchild of Bushra Bibi .

She said the two PTI leaders confessed that Bushra was spearheading the campaign against state institutions by peddling false narratives on social media.

She said the PTI leaders’ press conference was actually an admission that the former first lady was not only behind the poisonous campaign against the institutions, but also invented the idea of issue sedition certificates to political opponents.

Marriyum said the two PTI leaders not only confirmed that the audio was from Bushra, but also that it was his personal decision to link the statements of political opponents to sedition.

She said Bushra Bibi was pushing the narrative of treason and foreign conspiracy to hide her corruption deals. Political opponents were being abused by Bushra Bibi from all over in a bid to hide his unprecedented corruption, she added.

