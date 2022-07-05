Others come forward with evidence against Trump





WASHINGTON Other witnesses are providing new details about the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, a source said. member of a House committee investigating the insurrection.

The panel has already subpoenaed former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, who investigators hope will appear for a deposition on Wednesday, and said it would also welcome Secret Service members’ follow-up details with Trump. That day.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Cited Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched Jan. 6, 2021, to the Capitol, where they rioted, as particularly valuable in inspiring more people to march forward as the committee prepares for at least two public hearings this month.

A d

Every day we get new people coming forward and saying, Hey, I didn’t think that part of the story that I knew was important,” he said Sunday. There will be a lot more information and stay tuned.

The committee has stepped up its year-long investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election. Upcoming hearings will focus on how Trump unlawfully directed a violent mob toward the Capitol on Jan. January, then failed to take quick action to stop the attack once it started. Over the weekend, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the committee, made it clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against the former Republican president, could follow.

A d

The committee also reviewed new documentary film footage from Trump’s final months in office, including interviews with Trump and members of his family.

Kinzinger, in a television interview, declined to disclose the new information he was referring to and did not say who provided it. He said nothing had changed the committee’s confidence in his credibility.

There is information that I cannot say yet, he said. We would certainly say that Cassidy Hutchinson testified under oath, we find her credible, and anyone who wants to denigrate this, who was present first hand, should also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources.

In a separate interview, another committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, said: We are following up on additional leads. I think these leads will lead to new testimonies.”

A d

During Hutchinson’s appearance before the committee, she portrayed Trump as an angry and defiant president who tried to let armed supporters avoid security checks at a January 6 morning rally to protest his election defeat of 2020 against Democrat Joe Biden.

According to Hutchinson, Cipollone feared Trump would face criminal charges if he joined his supporters in marching to the Capitol.

Legal experts said Hutchinson’s testimony was potentially problematic for Trump as federal prosecutors investigate possible foul play.

Cheney said in an interview that aired Sunday that the committee was still considering whether to issue recommendations to the Justice Department, indicating there could be more than one criminal referral.

Committee members said they hoped Cipollone would come forward.

A d

He clearly has information about concerns about criminal violations, concerns about the president going to the Capitol that day, concerns about the chief of staff having blood on his hands if he doesn’t do more to stop this violent attack on the Capitol, Schiff said. It’s hard to imagine anyone more at the center of things.

In her testimony, Hutchinson recounted a conversation with Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations, who she testified said Trump later grabbed the wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol after the rally.

This account has, however, been disputed. Bobby Engel, the Secret Service agent who drove Trump, and Ornato are prepared to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and that Trump never rushed the wheel, a person familiar with the matter has said. . The person did not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A d

We had interviewed Mr. Ornato several times, said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, and panel member. His memory doesn’t seem as accurate as his. We would certainly welcome them back if they want to.”

The committee also worked on setting up an interview with Virginia Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was asked to speak to the committee after her communications with Trump’s team before and on the day of the Capitol uprising were disclosed.

Kinzinger appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, Schiff was on CBS’s Face the Nation, “Cheney appeared on ABC’s This Week” and Lofgren spoke on NBC’s Meet the Press.

A d

___

For full coverage of the January 6 hearings, visit https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/politics/2022/07/04/jan-6-panel-more-people-turn-up-with-evidence-against-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos