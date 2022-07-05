No one believes Johnson was unaware of Pincher’s claims, says Labor peer | Conservatives





Boris Johnson still has questions to answer over Chris Pincher’s appointment as Tory deputy chief whip, Labor says, as a minister has said the Prime Minister may be aware of general concerns regarding the behavior of Members. Johnson is facing backlash for promoting Pincher despite what staffers say were warnings about sexual misconduct on his part. Pincher resigned as whip following allegations he groped two men at a London club, and he was also suspended as a Tory MP. Jenny Chapman, Labor counterpart and shadow Brexit minister, said it was still unclear what Johnson knew when he appointed Pincher, a party ally, to his post in February. We want to know who knew what and when and why these decisions were made the way they were, she told BBC Ones Breakfast. I don’t think anyone in Westminster thinks Boris Johnson was unaware of the allegations about Mr Pincher. Speaking to the same program later on behalf of the government, Minister for Children and Families Will Quince said he was not going to comment on speculation, gossip or rumours. He said: But I will say this: I anticipated this question and spoke to No 10 yesterday and this morning, and asked firmly and clearly for an explanation of what had happened, and they m gave a categorical assurance that the Prime Minister was not aware of any specific allegations or complaints against Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher. Asked about his use of specific, a wording used by other ministers, and whether that meant Johnson might have been aware of broader allegations of alleged wrongdoing by Pinchers, Quince said he couldn’t rule that out. The answer to that is, I don’t know, and I didn’t ask those questions, he said. When asked why he didn’t, Quince replied: You talk about gossip and rumors. You must have a specific allegation to act. No professional organization in the country acts against anyone based on generalities or even rumours. That’s why it’s so important to create an environment where people feel able to come forward and make complaints of this nature. Tory MPs’ displeasure with Johnson over a new scandal comes at a perilous time for the Prime Minister, as his backbench MPs prepare to vote for a new executive for the 1922 Committee of the left. Among other things, it sets the rules for challenges against Tory leaders, and an anti-Johnson contingent hopes to change that so he can face a challenge sooner. Under current rules, he is sheltered for a year from the last vote of confidence in early June. “,”caption”:”Sign up for the first edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST”,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian” ,”sourceDomain”: “theguardian.com”}”> Sign up for First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST In an earlier interview with Sky News, Quince denied being sent on the morning broadcast as senior ministers refused to defend Johnson against Pincher. I’m certainly not going to defend the former deputy chief whip. The allegations are incredibly serious and I am appalled by them, he said. But it’s not today, because I was booked four days ago, actually five days ago, I think it was, to talk about a custody announcement very important children.

