PTI releases Imran Khans election campaign schedule for Punjab by-elections – Latest News – The Nation





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday released a timetable for party chairman Imran Khans’ tour of Punjab to further expedite the parties’ ongoing election campaign for the July 17 by-elections of 20 seats of the provincial assembly.

According to the details, Khan will launch a marathon election campaign from July 7 and he will address 16 public rallies until the 15th of this month.

On July 7, ex-Prime Minister Khan would kick off the election campaign and address meetings at PP-158 (Lahore) in the constituency of PTI candidate Akram Usman. He then addressed the party workers at PP-140 (Sheikhupura).

On July 8, he will address public gatherings in PP-83 (Khushab) and PP-7 (Rawalpindi). On July 9, he will address the PP 125 (Jhang) and PP-202 (Sahiwal) meetings. On July 11, he will address the PP-224 and PP-228 gatherings in Lodhran; PP-272 and PP-273 at Muzaffargarh and PP-237 at Bahawalnagar.

On July 12, the PTI President will lead rallies at PP-90 (Bakkar) and PP-282 (Layyah). Similarly, on July 13, he will campaign in PP-127 (Jhang) as well as in PP-97 (Faisalabad). On July 14, he will address public rallies at PP-217 (Multan) and PP-288 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

According to the schedule, the PTI Chairman would travel to Lahore on July 15 and address rallies in three constituencies of PP-167, 168 and 170 respectively.

Ahsan blasts PTI for

work less on projects of public interest

Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticized Pakistan’s last Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime for paying less attention to public benefit projects.

We are facing a downturn in the power sector due to the weak policies of the PTI regime, he said in an interview with a private TV channel.

The focus has not been on Gawadar port projects, he said, adding that there is a strong need to move the deep port projects forward quickly. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), he said, is taking all possible measures to reduce load shedding by using alternative energy resources. All efforts are being made to streamline the system in the electricity sector, he added. In response to a question about Tosha Khana’s mismanagement, he said, the PTI leadership had sold the official gifts at low prices. The PTI regime used a four-year period to make false cases against rival parties, he said. The incumbent government, he said, is taking steps to relieve the masses and for this, various measures have been taken to achieve the goals.

