Canadian diplomats denied access to tycoon’s trial in China: embassy





Beijing (AFP) Canadian diplomats have been denied access to the trial of Canadian-Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua in China, the Ottawa embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Tuesday, the day after the businessman’s trial.

Xiao, one of China’s wealthiest people at the time of his alleged abduction from a Hong Kong hotel in 2017, is believed to have had close ties to the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party. Nothing more was known about the tycoon, who is a Canadian citizen, since his disappearance until the embassy confirmed on Monday that he faced trial. “Canada has made several requests to attend the trial. Our presence has been refused by the Chinese authorities,” the embassy said in a statement Tuesday. Chinese authorities have so far remained silent on the case, which is believed to be linked to an anti-corruption campaign championed by President Xi Jinping since coming to power. Asked about the trial on Monday, a Foreign Ministry official said he was “unaware of the situation”. Xiao’s alleged abduction came at a time when mainland Chinese operatives were not allowed to operate in Hong Kong, and it sparked fear in the city of residents being forcibly disappeared. Those fears were at the heart of the massive pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019, sparked by a government bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China’s opaque, Communist Party-controlled justice system. Xiao’s disappearance also follows the alleged abduction from mainland police custody of five people working for a bookstore that published salacious headlines about China’s leaders. The booksellers later appeared on mainland Chinese television, admitting to a variety of crimes. In response to the 2019 protests, China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020. This law allowed its security agencies to operate in the city and overturned the legal firewall between mainland and Hong Kong courts. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220705-canadian-diplomats-denied-access-to-tycoon-s-trial-in-china-embassy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos