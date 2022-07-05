Shireen Mazari urges Supreme Court to take note of Imran Khan’s wiretapping





PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad on July 4, 2022. Pictured: Screen capture from Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president and former minister of human rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari, said on Monday that intelligence agencies are illegally tapping phones and the Supreme Court (SC) should take a suo motu opinion from listening to Prime Minister Imran Khan. call.

Referring to the media, she said another phone conversation on the secure line between Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan was also going to be leaked.

Mazari said what’s in the audio tape isn’t the problem, insisting the real problem was wiretapping. She, along with PTI chief Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, told a hastily called press conference that an audio tape of the former first lady was circulating which was expected to be revealed after a forensic test. She also asked about the assistance provided by the United States in terms of telephone tapping.

Dr. Mazari pointed out that the real problem is wiretapping. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s government was overthrown in 1997 over the wiretapping issue and the Supreme Court in its ruling ruled that wiretapping was illegal under Articles 8 and 14 of the Constitution. The court had said in its judgment that official or personal conversations could not be recorded.

Quoting an English daily, she pointed out that apart from this decision, there is a decision by Judge Saqib Nisar from 2015 in which one of the most interesting things was the admission of part of the main agency of Intelligence from the country that it had logged 6,856 phone calls during the month. of May alone.

She said intelligence agencies are illegally tapping phones because sensitive agencies have wiretapping technology. She remarked, “I ask why this round of illegal wiretapping continues despite Supreme Court orders while the secure line to Imran Khan’s house has been tapped. The Supreme Court should take a suo motu opinion on agencies that, despite court orders, take unlawful action and violate the Supreme Court order”.

Mazari maintained that it was reported that another audio was to be leaked, based on the conversation between Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan on the secure line. The former minister said that if the audio is made public, it will not only violate the Supreme Court order, but also the Official Secrecy Act, and she will not remain silent about it.

The purpose of such acts, she asserted, was to hide the plot and the nation accepted the American plot, so that the neutrals and those who brought them in would commit such acts so that the attention of the nation be diverted from the question.

Shireen Mazari said that after “our successful gatherings, these conspirators, their handlers, the neutrals and those they brought in, are nervous and trying to divert the attention of the people from this conspiracy and the complicated affairs of the country of one way or another”.

The IMF, she noted, was also holding this government to account against corruption when they (leaders) have no place to run. “I appeal to Pakistan’s defense institutions to explain why they are pushing Pakistan into such difficult situations from which it becomes very difficult to come back. The date of the elections should be announced so that the nation elects its representatives and then formulates policies for the betterment of the country,” she argued.

She accused PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz of violating the Official Secrecy Act during her daily gatherings, and questioned whether this government and its handler were violating the Constitution and the law by showing official documents to a convicted person. “There are a lot of similar questions we want to ask neutrals and this government,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the load shedding crisis in that country was getting worse and it is now said that load shedding will take place even during the holidays of the Eid, when the government admitted that all plants are imported. fuel and they have no money to buy fuel.

Fawad said the government has agreed to all IMF demands to make petroleum products more expensive, to tax the public, but the IMF is not ready to pay, the IMF says it is reluctant to release a package on changing anti-corruption laws.

The government, he claimed, immediately accepted the tax on the population but stuck to the issue of not enacting anti-corruption laws, which gives an idea of ​​the mood of this government.

He alleged that the government had changed the laws and granted itself a benefit of Rs. NRO in the fake account case. “Therefore, Imran Khan says that corruption makes your country poor and corruption worth billions of rupees of Sharif and Zardari family digs the roots of Pakistan,” he charged.

Fawad also said that wiretapping is a very important issue and wiretapping is practiced in Pakistan and there is no monitoring, these calls are edited, not subjected to forensic tests, the rights of man are raped, allegations are made against people.

He said that just yesterday, Farah Gujjar was accused by the PMLN of having acquired land in the industrial area of ​​Faisalabad at less than market value, ‘while according to the documents we have, Ayaz Sadiq also acquired two plots in the same place, thus Ayaz Sadiq also committed corruption”.

The head of the PTI noted that Farah Gujjar would have received red warrants. He asked how warrants could be issued when no case was registered against her and that the purpose of this campaign of false allegations issued by the PMLN is only that they know that Imran Khan is the leader who does not has no thirst for money.

Fawad said that once again we repeat that we want good relations with the United States, Europe, Russia and Western countries, but that does not mean that a country can tell us who will lead our countries because we cannot allow this. “It doesn’t mean that nobody even invited you to the ceremony and that you are still going by force,” he said.

“After the accident in Khawaja Asif at the age of 70-72, he suffers from psychological problems and often talks nonsense. If he has any evidence of contact with Donald Lu, he should make it public,” said he said.He also explained how “the rigging plan had been prepared by the PMLN leaders” for the upcoming by-elections.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari had confirmed that Bushra Bibi was the head of PTI’s social media, generating a fake story.

Referring to the press conference held earlier by these two PTI leaders, she said that they had confirmed that Bushra Bibi was the “mastermind” of the Certificate of Treason campaign and the campaign against institutions. “Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari have accepted that the audio is from Bushra Bibi and that ‘binding’ political opponents to treason is her ‘opinion’.

The minister was content that the campaign against the institutions was led by Bushra Bibi, adding that it was proven that an immoral press conference with foul language spokespersons was organized at her request.

“Bushra Bibi is leading a social media campaign against national institutions, tales of betrayal, outside conspiracy while hiding in Bani Gala. Bushra Bibi is at the forefront and behind the desire to link political opponents to betrayal and backbiting. She is the mastermind of the campaign against the institutions,” the minister accused.

Marriyum alleged that Bushra Bibi fabricated the narrative of an external conspiracy and betrayal to hide his corruption. Bushra Bibi campaigns against political opponents, journalists and institutions.

“The PTI admits to having made deals of treason to hide its corruption. Overseas false conspiracy champions have been caught apologizing and cajoling the United States. Imran Sahib apologizes “the past is the past” in the United States”, she concluded.

