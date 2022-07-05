Donald Trump should be charged with insurrection or rebellion to prevent him from returning to office – Watergate Attorney | Latin post





By Mary Webber First Published: July 04, 2022 10:06 p.m. EDT

Former US President Donald Trump should be charged with rebellion or insurrection to prevent him from holding political office again, according to Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.

Wine-Banks made an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, as Business Insider reported, in which she was asked if she thought Trump would at least be charged with obstruction of justice.

The Watergate prosecutor went on to say that one of the “best” crimes to charge the former US president would be rebellion or insurrection, which is an offense under US Code Title 18, Section 2383.

Wine-Banks added that she thinks it would be “awful not to act on what is now blatantly obvious to anyone who watched the hearings.”

She said a charge of rebellion or insurrection would prevent the convict from “remaining federal office again”, unlike a charge of seditious conspiracy.

Additionally, Wine-Banks said Trump could face several other charges based on testimony presented during the January 6 hearings.

She mentioned obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering, and referenced the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.

READ NEXT: Hearings January 6: Donald Trump could face multiple criminal referrals to DOJ-Rep. Liz Cheney

Donald Trump’s accusations on January 6

Former Washington DC police officer Michael Fahone said there were “numerous probable grounds” to charge Trump with crimes during last year’s Jan. 6 uprising, according to a report by the Huff Post.

Fahone said in a CNN interview with Jim Acosta that the rule of law had to mean something, but said he didn’t have the “highest hopes” that Trump would be indicted.

Fahone was among the DC police who were beaten by a mob of Trump supporters who raided the US Capitol on January 6.

He resigned last year after returning to duty after months of treatment for physical and emotional injuries.

Fahone said if there were probable grounds to suggest Trump committed the crimes, he should be arrested and the case should go to a grand jury.

He added that if the jury indicts Trump, he should stand trial.

Aziz Huq, a professor and constitutional law scholar at the University of Chicago Law School, said in a US News report that prosecuting Trump could further radicalize the movement he is associated with.

On the other hand, he said that failing to hold people at the highest levels accountable on Jan. 6 could delegitimize the democratic institution that was under attack that day.

January 6 hearings

A Jan. 6 panel member said more and more evidence is emerging in the investigation to support recent testimony that the former president wanted to join an angry mob that marched toward the Capitol, as the reported the Los Angeles Times.

At least two more hearings are scheduled this month to show how Trump unlawfully directed a violent mob towards the US Capitol and failed to take swift action to stop the attack.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Hutchinson testified under oath and panel members found her credible.

Rep. Adam Schiff said in a separate interview that they are pursuing additional leads, which could lead to new testimony.

READ MORE: Donald Trump admits he didn’t win 2020 presidential election in interview with presidential historians

This article belongs to Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime – from MSNBC

2022 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latinpost.com/articles/155787/20220704/donald-trump-charged-insurrection-rebellion-prevent-holding-office-again-watergate.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos