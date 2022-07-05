This is the result of the food budget which, according to Jokowi, is very important





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The administration of President Joko Widodo continues to accelerate the development of water resources infrastructure. One of them is to stimulate the project of 32 dam units distributed in different regions. Where, according to the Director General of Mineral Resources (SDA) of the Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) Jarot Widyoko, 9 of them are expected to be completed this year. “SDA’s infrastructure development objectives in 2022 include 47,119 ha of irrigated perimeter development, 153,333 ha of irrigation network rehabilitation. 32 dams, 9 of which are planned to be completed by 2022”, a- he said during a hearing meeting (RDP) with Commission V of the RPD RI, Monday (04/04). 07/22). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The 32 dams are spread across various regions including Cipanas, Ciawi, Sukamahi and Leuwikeris in West Java, Manikin and Ternef in NTT, Corn, Jrantah and Bener in Central Java, Tamblang and Sidan in Bali, Karian in Banten , Way Apu in Maluku. , and Lolak in North Sulawesi. In addition to the dam, the government is also accelerating the construction of 28 reservoirs and the availability of raw water to 3.48 m2/second. Apart from aiming for the completion of the dam this year, in 2023, the government has also prepared funds of Rs 5.62 trillion for irrigation construction and rehabilitation. Photo: Sukamahi Dam. (Doc: PUPR)

Sukamahi Dam. (Doc: PUPR) Photo: Sukamahi Dam. (Doc: PUPR)Sukamahi Dam. (Doc: PUPR) “With this indicative ceiling, the main target for FY 2023 is irrigation construction covering an area of ​​6,900 ha, including from Komering (South Sumatra), Slinga (Central Java), Baliase Giliireng ( South Sulawesi), Bintang Bano and Banyan Sila (NTB),” Jarot said. Greater development has occurred in the rehabilitation of irrigation areas covering an area of ​​98,700 ha, including Rentang and Manganti in West Java, Karangtalun (DIY) and Tabo-Tabo (South Sulawesi). Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the government’s large budget allocation for food security. “If we look at the government budget for food security, it’s really big. (In) 2018 it was Rp 86 trillion, in 2022 it was Rp 92.3 trillion. It’s really big “What are the results every year? Concrete? Should be clear. If it’s not Rp. We just use $92.3 trillion to buy rice for stock, right?” during the opening of the Cabinet plenary session, quoted on Monday (07/04/2022). Jokowi then detailed the budget of Rs 92.3 trillion. A total of Rp 14.5 trillion for the Ministry of Agriculture, Rp 6.1 trillion for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Rp 15.5 trillion for the Ministry of PUPR and others 0.6 trillion K/L Rp. Specifically for the construction of dams to support food security, a total of 61 dams are in progress. “29 dams have been completed. This year another 9 dams have been completed. It can start with small things that can reach people directly, Minister. Dams that can be used directly may not cover a large area but must be a lot,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next post The “Atlantis” toll road and these 2 Central Java toll projects are also accelerated (dce)



