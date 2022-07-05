SYSTEM OF A DOWN Drummer ‘not ashamed to say’ he voted twice for DONALD TRUMP: ‘I would vote for him again’





SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan was the featured guest on a recent episode of “The Right View With Lara Trump”, the podcast hosted by Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump. .

Dolmayan, who has openly expressed his support for Trump and his dislike for liberals, admitted that his political views have met with some resistance from some of SYSTEM OF A DOWN’s fans.

“I find it really hard to keep my mouth shut when I see injustice,” he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). “And I find what is happening to conservatives is the complete opposite of justice, completely the opposite of understanding and compassion, where we are victimized by people who should be there to protect you: the press, each social media platform having a single thought process; Google having a thought process.

“The question I like to ask people is that at the end of the day, if the richest and biggest companies think one way, shouldn’t you at least be looking for the other way of thinking? Because ‘there are going to be things that are in their Just because they have an interesting name or a goal you think you can stand for and a tagline doesn’t mean that’s a good thing. which they built these organizations and try to examine it a little deeper so you can gain some perspective and be open to other people’s opinions.

“Look, I did myself no favors,” Dolmayan admitted. “I suffered a lot of criticism, I lost a lot of followers, I lost financial opportunities, and mainly because I supported Donald Trump as president. Because he was my president, I voted for him twice, and I’m not ashamed to say I’d vote for him again I’ll vote for him again if he runs I hope he does I hope he does will; you have my support. And the reason for that is that I think he’s doing things for the right reasons.”

After Dolmayan noted that “there are very different opinions” within SYSTEM OF A DOWN, particularly when it comes to him and singer Serj Tankian (who also happens to be his brother-in-law), Lara Trump asked him what the first reaction was. of his bandmates when he expressed his support for Donald Trump.

“I got some advice from a few of my band members, my manager and my wife, specifically, ‘Look, maybe it’s not the best idea to air all these opinions,'” Dolmayan said. “And my response was, I supported my singer in everything he said, although I didn’t always agree with everything he said, and I just want the same respect. now. I’m not saying he should’ What I’m saying is there are kids in the schools, and they’re young, they’re impressionable. And there are kids who think like me , and they are alone for the most part because the opinion is swayed the other way. Teachers are swayed the other way, your educators, the people around you. You are indoctrinated from an early age into this country at this point right now, what we’re dealing with right now, today. And who speaks for these kids who are sitting there thinking they’re wrong, but they can’t get away with it. stop thinking? Who do they look at and say, “This person at least agrees with me.” I may not have reached them all, but if I have reached a few, that’s enough for me. And if that means I have to make a little less money, then so be it. My family is not starving 5

“It’s hard to take a stand,” John continued. “Most people are just trying to make a living, take care of their family, give their kids a little better life than they had, and it’s their goal to stay on top of card bills credit, mortgage, and rent, or whatever.

“All I can say is that if enough people shut up, really bad things tend to happen, if you look at history,” he added. “But if enough people speak up, it might temporarily go wrong, but ultimately it’s always better.”

Dolmayan has repeatedly defended the 45th US president, saying opponents of Trump “perpetuated and brought about a total shutdown of the economy” in hopes that he would collapse and be blamed. Dolmayan also praised Trump and accused Democrats of “demonizing” the former president and “blaming him for everything under the sun.” Additionally, John called the Democrats “true bigots” who “fought to keep slavery going” and were “directly responsible for over 70 million abortions, a vast majority of which were black.” Dolmayan also backed Trump’s claim that his administration had done more for the African-American community “than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In an October 2020 interview with Forbes, Serj admitted he found it “frustrating” to see John so publicly supporting Donald Trump.

“He’s Armenian. He’s my brother-in-law and my drummer. Is it frustrating to be politically opposed to your own drummer and brother-in-law? Fuck yeah,” he said. “Of course, it’s frustrating. But it has to do with American politics. When it comes to Armenian issues, we are exactly on the same page.”

Four months earlier, Serj reassured fans that, despite their differing beliefs when it comes to Trump, he loves and respects John “regardless of our hugely polarized political comments.

“Remember regardless of position, only artists who truly care and are passionate risk alienating their base for what they consider to be the truth,” he added. “Our dilemma and possible mistake is that we have two in a band. Some may see this as a weakness, but the artistic, political and social dichotomy, even quadrichotomy, has made SYSTEM OF A DOWN what it is today. today.”

That same month, John said of the discussions he had with the other members of SYSTEM OF A DOWN: “You’d be surprised how civil our conversations are, especially between me and Serj, who seem to have the most divergent opinions on things.

“I have a lot of respect for Serj and his opinions, although I don’t agree with them very often these days. And that’s okay. We expand everyone’s horizons. I like to think He learns from me and I learn from him.”

During Trump’s final year in office, Tankian called on the then president to step down and described him as “completely useless” for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

