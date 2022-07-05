Pakistan’s top ministers warn Imran Khan against defamation, say they will approach SC





Senior ministers in Pakistan’s outgoing government have warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan for his criticism of state institutions and said they would not hesitate to translate it into court for defamation. Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that anyone who abrogates or overturns, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or overturns the Constitution by resorting to force or force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

The warning comes after the PTI leader raged against the government led by Shehbaz Sharif during a public rally by his party at the Parade Ground in Islamabad against inflation, political destabilization, excessive load shedding and the continued rise in fuel prices. “On the one hand, Imran Khan is violating the Constitution and the law and on the other hand abusing the judiciary and the establishment, especially its leader, during his ousting. Mentally, he is not a balanced personality and the country cannot be run as per his wishes,” Dawn newspaper reported citing remarks by Pakistani Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at a press conference held at the Railways headquarters on Sunday.

The Minister of Railways further accused the PTI leader of being selfish and untrustworthy. He added that Khan used “magic” to rule the country, and branded his opponents “thieves” and “traitors” and put them behind bars in made-up cases, Dawn reported. Former President Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he, along with other members of the National Assembly, would ask the Speaker of the National Assembly to convey a reference against Article 6 of the constitution to the former Prime Minister for having slandered the institutions of the State. Addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that when Imran Khan’s government was in power, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had “red flagged” the country for breaching the agreement. The Home Minister added that only 2,000 people were from Islamabad and about 6,000 people were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“He came to power through fraud. He lost consciousness after leaving power. In the general election of 2023, the people will decide who should be the leader of Pakistan,” Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said during a meeting. a rally at Shahbpura. “We have decided to defend all the institutions of Pakistan, including the parliament,” he added.

Earlier, Imran Khan lashed out at the government and said he did not come to fight against the country’s institutions or to spread anarchy but to tell everyone that the nation will not accept not “imported government”. The former prime minister said the nation calls corrupt leaders thieves and traitors, adding that they have the backing of “arbiters” and are determined to destroy the morals of society. (ANI)

