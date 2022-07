Boris Johnson says Ukraine must prevail in conflict with Russia

Boris Johnson briefed Parliament on his meetings (PA Wire) Boris Johnson said Ukraine must “prevail” in a declaration of unity with the allied nations against the Russian invasion. He addressed the Commons on Monday afternoon, returning from Commonwealth, G7 and NATO summits last week. Mr Johnson said the NATO summit in Madrid exceeded all expectations for the alliance’s unity and determination to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. He added: We all understand that if Putin is not arrested in Ukraine he will find new targets for his revenge attacks and we are not upholding an abstract ideal but the first principle of a peaceful world, which is that countries big and powerful cannot be allowed to dismember their neighbors and if that were ever allowed then no nation would be safe. The Prime Minister said that Ukraine must have the strength to end this war under the conditions described by President Zelensky. Mr Johnson welcomed Finland and Sweden as NATO allies, their partnership he said showed strength of sentiment against Russian invasion. He added: It was vital to have the opportunity to counter the myth and point out that food prices are rising because Putin blocked one of the biggest food producers in the world. And while big countries are free to destroy their neighbours, however, no member of the Commonwealth far from Ukraine would be truly safe. The UK will likely spend 2.5% of its GDP on defense by the end of this decade, Mr Johnson said. The Prime Minister told the Commons: If you follow the trajectory of our programs to modernize our armed forces, you will draw the logical conclusion that the UK will probably spend 2.5% of its GDP on defense by the end of this decade. He added: Earlier at the G7 summit, the first full day of talks coincided with a Russian missile, destroying a Ukrainian mall, killing at least 18 people. This barbaric attack on an obviously civilian target has strengthened the resolve of my fellow leaders to provide Ukraine with more financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support. The story continues Mr Johnson told MPs the G7 had also pledged nearly $30 billion in financial support to Ukraine this year. He added: And we will tighten our sanctions against Russia and the UK will join America, Japan and Canada in banning the import of Russian gold, which previously brought in more export revenue than anything else. , with the exception of hydrocarbons. The G7 will devise more options to ensure that the nearly 25 million tonnes of grain trapped inside Ukraine via Putin’s blockade reaches countries dependent on those supplies.

