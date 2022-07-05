Hong Kong lawmaker tested positive after meeting with Xi Jinping





Will Chinese health authorities impose non-negotiable home quarantine on the president after coinciding with a positive? It is more likely that someone responsible for Xi Jinping’s trip to Hong Kong will soon be looking for a job. The unthinkable happened during his recent visit to the former colony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his return to the homeland. Steve Hoa lawmaker from the pro-government Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong party, tested positive after sharing a group photo posing a row behind the president. Friday’s inconclusive test result recommended home confinement and the next confirmed contagion.

The case leaves the island’s government in a very delicate position. Xi’s first trip outside mainland China in nearly three years of the pandemic was preceded by months of preparation. Nothing could go wrong, let alone a breach in the shield against pandemic. The risk was beyond doubt: more than 1,800 cases recorded Sunday in Hong Kong more than 7.5 million inhabitants while on the mainland, with 1,400 million, there were less than 400. The trip came very close to cancellation the last previous week after positives from two officials. but went ahead due to the significance of the anniversary. The plan called for the confinement of hundreds of civil servants and legislators in a bubble oh closed circuit, daily testsgo from office to home private vehicles and an hotel quarantine night on the eve of the holidays. Xi didn’t even spend the night in Hong Kong but in neighboring countries Shenzhen. He didn’t shake hands either. John Leenew CEO, and in all meetings the masks. We do not know through which crack the virus slipped. micron Hong Kong had coped with the pandemic about as effectively as mainland China until it was devastated this year by the omicron variant. Its collapsed healthcare network, one of the most advanced in the world, and images emerged of the former colony the world believed defeated: patients treated at the hospital gatespiled up black body bags… China is suffering from a slight increase in cases. The few dozen in recent weeks have risen to 380, recorded mostly on the east coast. The pandemic has finally arrived Macau, the gambling capital of the world, and only 45 minutes by ferry from Hong Kong. This Sunday, he dropped the shortlist of cities with no coronavirus victims after reporting two deaths. It is two old men aged 100 and 94 with previous serious illnesses. The city, of half a million inhabitants, had recorded 151 cases until June and since then it has accumulated 784. Its protocol combines the national recipe with its own specificities. ordered massive testing and closed everything: schools, bars, cinemas, gymnasiums, government buildings… He closed almost everything, in fact, because the casinos. Macau cannot be understood without them. This is where 80% of its revenue comes from, five times that of Las Vegas. It is therefore understood that children cannot go to school and their parents are allowed to lose their roulette shirts.

